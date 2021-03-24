Soil Monitoring Devices Market SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Forecast 2031

In the past few decades, soil monitoring has become important as environment factors such as climate change, dwindling water reservoirs, and threatened habitats are driving the need to monitor the environment. Monitoring of soil moisture conditions offers important information in understanding the local as well as regional water resources.

In addition, soil monitoring is critical to dust control, biofuel production, phytoremediation, reservoir recharge from snowpack, watershed hydrology studies, satellite ground truthing, and soil carbon sequestration studies.

Soil monitoring devices can perform functions such as soil sensing, and read or store data and transmit it to computers. The transmitted data helps to analyze the soil data and make decisions. Benefits associated with soil monitoring includes increased ability to manage growth rates, quality, and efficiency, and reduced disease occurrence.

Increasing need to improve farm productivity to feed the growing population

Soil monitoring devices are widely accepted among farmers in irrigation as it can help to achieve maximum yield and good quality. Soil monitoring is becoming significantly important as the global population is increasing. Farmers are under extreme pressure to boost agricultural output to tackle the threat of food security likely to be faced by future generations.

Water management techniques such as the use of soil moisture sensors for water level monitoring enables farmers to be more profitable. This enables the conservation of water and energy as well as costs.

However, variability in soil does not allow the measurement of every parameter to represent large areas such as farms or grounds. This factor may hamper the growth of the soil monitoring devices market.

Increasing investment in research and development by governments

Governments and the public sector are increasingly investing in agriculture and R&D. Small land farmers cannot use the sensor and devices as the cost of soil monitoring devices is high. In this case, incentives or subsidies from governments help the marginal farmers to adopt the technology.

For instance, in the United States, the Senate Appropriations Committee’s 2020 agriculture appropriations bill has provided USD 23.1 Bn in discretionary funding with USD 3 Bn for R&D. Moreover, extensive presence of urban gardens and changing environmental and water resources is expected to boost the market.

Asia Pacific to lead the market growth

In terms of region, the global soil monitoring devices market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

The soil monitoring devices market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period.

This growth is attributed to increasing need to improve farmland productivity due to rising population, increasing adoption of advanced devices, and growing awareness among farmers. Thus, these factors are expected to increase the demand for soil monitoring devices in the region.

The soil monitoring devices market in North America and Europe is also likely to show high growth rate due to the increasing investment by governments and the public sector, and presence of major players. The market in Middle East & Africa is expected to witness a uniform growth rate.

Key Players in the Global Market

The global soil monitoring devices market is highly fragmented. Prominent players operating in the global market are focusing on product launch and technological developments to meet the growing demand for soil monitoring devices.