Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate Market Present Demand, Share, Size & Future Growth Trends 2020 to 2030

Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate Market: Overview

Global sodium lauroyl glycinate market size is anticipated to have a healthy growth at a notable CAGR during the upcoming forecast period that is from 2020 – 2030. Sodium lauroyl glycinate is a type of a mild surfactant. It is a chemical which has found application in numerous cosmetic applications due to its predominantly better characteristics.

Some of the properties of the compound include excellent decontamination, emulsification, solubility, rust, protection, corrosion mitigation, wetting and permeability. Sodium lauroyl glycinate has a synergistic affects with cations and anions as a co–surfactant. It can reduce irritation and also has excellent toning, moisturizing and conditioning ability.

Sodium lauroyl glycinate has good resistance to hard water and impressive biodegradability. Sodium Lauroy Glycinate is mainly used as a surfactant but can also be used as a co-surfactant with other compounds.

Sodium lauroyl glycinate is a cleansing and skin-softening agent. It is a mild ingredient that produces a creamy feeling. Sodium lauroyl glycinate can also find use in some hair-care applications. All of these factors act as key drivers for the market. Moreover, new initiatives taken by governments for environmental protection is anticipated to burgeon the demand of sodium lauroyl glycinate.

The global sodium lauroyl glycinate market has evolved significantly in the past years, this has been possible on the back of increasing investments in new technologies and extensive improvement in performance and quality associated with the manufacturing of sodium lauroyl glycinate. The biodegradability of the compound has significantly increased demand in the global cosmetics industry.

Thus these prevailing factors pertaining to the product have been crucial driving factors of the global sodium lauroyl glycinate market.

Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate Market: Effects of the Covid-19 Outbreak

Covid 19 outbreak has impacted all the countries and economies over the world including the functioning of global sodium lauroyl glycinate market. There is a significant decline in demand of sodium lauroyl glycinate for a short term. But there will be rise in the demand in near future.

However the rate of revival depends on the measures implemented by the authorities across the world. Irregularities in workflow and several government restrictions have also bottlenecked the growth of the global sodium lauroyl glycinate market.

Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate Market: Regional Overview

North American region is the leading region based on the global demand for sodium lauroyl glycinate which occupies majority share in the market. This is mainly owing to increase in demand of improved cosmetic products by consumers and establishment of new entrants with considerable production capacities over last few years.

The usage of sodium lauroyl glycinate in skin-care applications are expected to rise in the region. Which as a result will consequently boost the global sodium lauroyl glycinate market. Among other regions, Asian regions also hold significant potential for penetration in the market due to rise of awareness in biodegradable and sustainable products in the market.

Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global sodium lauroyl glycinate Market can be segmented into three main categories namely on the basis of product type, applications and geographical presence.

On The Basis of the Product Type, The Global Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate Market Can Be Segmented As Follows:

0.3

0.95

Other

On The Basis of the Application of the Product, The Global Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate Market Can Be Segmented As Follows:

Cosmetic Additive

Hair Conditioning

Other

On The Basis of the Geography, The Global Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate Market Can Be Segmented As Follows:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate Market: Key Players:

The global sodium lauroyl glycinate market is fairly consolidated in nature. A handful of key players control the business of the chemical all over the globe. Some of the leading players of the sodium lauroyl glycinate market are Ajinomoto, Berg and Schmidt, Galaxy Surfactants, Guangzhou Bai-Fu Yun Chemical, Kalichem, Sino Lion and Tinphy New Materials.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the sodium lauroyl glycinate market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

The research report of the sodium lauroyl glycinate market provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as product type, sales channel and region.

