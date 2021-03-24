Smart Water Meter Market Size Growing at 3% CAGR to hit USD 2451.3 million by 2024
Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on Smart Water Meter market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Smart Water Meter market in tandem with its competitive terrain.
According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Water Meter market will register a 3.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2451.3 million by 2024, from US$ 2175.5 million in 2019.
In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Water Meter business.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
- Arad Technologies
- Elster
- Kamstrup
- Neptune Technology Group
- SenTec
- Takahata Precison
- Aquiba
- Badger Meter
- Itron
- Xylem Inc
- Chongqing Smart Water Meter
- Wasion Group
- Ningbo Water Meter
- Johnson Valves
- Suntront
- Sanchuan
- Hunan Changde Water Meter Manufacturing
- Integrated Electronic Systems Lab
- Datamatic
- Shenzhen Huaxu
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Water Meter market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study considers the Smart Water Meter value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Pre-payment Electricity Meter
Remote Transmitting Water Meter
Segmentation by application:
IC Card Water Meter
TM Card Prepayment Water Meter
RF Smart Card Meter
Coded Water Meter
Impulse Type Remote Water Meter
Direct-reading Remote Water Meter
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Smart Water Meter consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Smart Water Meter market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Smart Water Meter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Smart Water Meter with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Smart Water Meter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Smart Water Meter Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Smart Water Meter by Manufacturers
4 Smart Water Meter by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Smart Water Meter Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Arad Technologies
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Smart Water Meter Product Offered
12.1.3 Arad Technologies Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Arad Technologies News
12.2 Elster
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Smart Water Meter Product Offered
12.2.3 Elster Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Elster News
12.3 Kamstrup
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Smart Water Meter Product Offered
12.3.3 Kamstrup Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Kamstrup News
12.4 Neptune Technology Group
12.5 SenTec
12.6 Takahata Precison
12.7 Aquiba
12.8 Badger Meter
12.9 Itron
12.10 Xylem Inc
12.11 Chongqing Smart Water Meter
12.12 Wasion Group
12.13 Ningbo Water Meter
12.14 Johnson Valves
12.15 Suntront
12.16 Sanchuan
12.17 Hunan Changde Water Meter Manufacturing
12.18 Integrated Electronic Systems Lab
12.19 Datamatic
12.20 Shenzhen Huaxu
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
