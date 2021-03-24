Smart Water Meter Market Size Growing at 3% CAGR to hit USD 2451.3 million by 2024

Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on Smart Water Meter market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Smart Water Meter market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Water Meter market will register a 3.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2451.3 million by 2024, from US$ 2175.5 million in 2019.

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Water Meter business.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Arad Technologies

Elster

Kamstrup

Neptune Technology Group

SenTec

Takahata Precison

Aquiba

Badger Meter

Itron

Xylem Inc

Chongqing Smart Water Meter

Wasion Group

Ningbo Water Meter

Johnson Valves

Suntront

Sanchuan

Hunan Changde Water Meter Manufacturing

Integrated Electronic Systems Lab

Datamatic

Shenzhen Huaxu

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Water Meter market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study considers the Smart Water Meter value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Pre-payment Electricity Meter

Remote Transmitting Water Meter

Segmentation by application:

IC Card Water Meter

TM Card Prepayment Water Meter

RF Smart Card Meter

Coded Water Meter

Impulse Type Remote Water Meter

Direct-reading Remote Water Meter

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Water Meter consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Smart Water Meter market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Water Meter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Water Meter with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart Water Meter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

