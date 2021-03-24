Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Single-Use Bioprocessing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global single-use bioprocessing market size reached US$ 3.9 Billion in 2019. Single-Use Bioprocessing currently represents one of the rapidly evolving technologies in the pharmaceutical industry. It has completely revolutionized the upstream and downstream processes in the manufacturing of biological products. Some of the benefits offered by single-use bioprocessing technology include saving time, easy disposal, increased productivity and reduced risk of cross-contamination. Apart from this, it helps in minimizing the costs associated with complicated steps, such as cleaning, sterilization and maintenance.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Applikon Biotechnology BV, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cesco Bioengineering Co. Ltd., Corning Inc., Danaher Corporation, Entegris, Inc., Eppendorf AG, Finesse Solutions, Inc., General Electric (GE) Company, Infors AG, Merck KGaA, Rentschler Biopharma SE, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and 3M Company.

Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Trends:

At present, there is a rise in the demand for single-use products that are manufactured using high-grade polymer materials and plastic composites as they provide integral strength and help in minimizing the overall operational costs. Besides this, they also ensure continuity in biomanufacturing, which is further propelling the Single-Use Bioprocessing market growth. Furthermore, major industry participants are participating in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, Danaher Corporation entered the Single-Use Bioprocessing business by acquiring Pall Corporation (US) in 2015. Key industry players are also incorporating technological advancements, such as automation, and big data and machine learning (ML) solutions in bioprocessing, to develop analytical models for predicting errors and improving accuracy during medical procedures. Owing to these factors, the market value is projected to reach US$ 9.4 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Media Bags and Containers Filtration Assemblies Single-Use Bioreactors Disposable Mixers Others

Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into media bags and containers, filtration assemblies, single-use bioreactors, disposable mixers, and others.

Market Breakup by Application:

Filtration Storage Cell Culture Mixing Purification

On the basis of the application, the market has been segregated into filtration, storage, cell culture, mixing and purification.

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Upstream Fermentation Downstream

The market has been analyzed on the basis of the end use into upstream, fermentation and downstream.

Market Breakup by End-User:

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers Life Science R&D Others

Based on the end user, the market has been divided into biopharmaceutical manufacturers, life science R&D and others.

Market Breakup by Region:

Europe Asia Pacific North America Latin America Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North America (the United States and Canada); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru and others); and Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and others).

