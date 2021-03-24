Semiconductor Foundry Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Report 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Semiconductor Foundry Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The global semiconductor foundry market size is currently witnessing strong growth. Also known as semiconductor fabrication plant or semiconductor fab, a semiconductor foundry is a factory wherein raw silicon wafers are utilized in the production of integrated circuits (ICs). ICs are widely available in different technological nodes, such as 7nm, 10nm and 20 nm, depending on their application. A semiconductor foundry includes a clean room for eliminating dust and vibration and maintaining adequate temperature as well as humidity. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2020-2025.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of Global Semiconductor Foundry Market. Some of the key players being TSMC, DB HiTek, Fujitsu Semiconductor, GlobalFoundries, Magnachip, Powerchip, Samsung Group, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Tower Semiconductor Ltd., United Microelectronics Corporation, X-Fab, etc.

Market Trends:

The increasing popularity of the internet of things (IoT)-enabled devices represents one of the primary factors driving the global semiconductor foundry market growth. IoT is an ecosystem that aids users in connecting different devices to the internet. As a result, it is used in the retail, medical, automotive and electronics sectors worldwide. Apart from this, semiconductors are used in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) for ensuring low latency of images and high-quality consistency of media. In line with this, the development in artificial intelligence (AI), along with the rising sales of automobiles around the world, is anticipated to strengthen the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology Node:

10/7/5nm 16/14nm 20nm 45/40nm Others

Breakup by Type:

Pure Play Foundry IDMs

Breakup by Application:

Communication Consumer Electronics Computer Automotive Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific Europe North America Middle East and Africa Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others); and Middle East and Africa.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance Market Outlook Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Competitive Structure Profiles of Key Players

