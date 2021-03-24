Seeds Market Report, Revenue, Size, Share and Upcoming Forecast Trends

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Seeds Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global seeds market reached a value of US$ 71.4 Billion in 2019. Seed refers to a small embryonic plant which plays a vital part in the reproductive process of plants. It is enclosed in an outer covering, known as the seed coat, that helps in providing protection to the embryo. Seeds perform numerous functions for the plant which include providing nourishment to the embryo, dispersing to new locations and dormancy in unfavourable weather conditions. Apart from this, seeds are considered as an important part of the ecosystem as they offer food to other species like humans, and are used for a variety of domestic as well as industrial purposes.

Some of the major players operating in the industry include monsanto company (MON), BAYER AG (BAYRY), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD), Syngenta AG (SYT), Dow Inc. (DOW), SAKATA SEED CORP (1377.T) and KWS SAAT KGAA INH O.N. (KWS.DE).

Seeds Market Trends:

On account of rising population across the globe, the demand for food production is observing an increase, resulting in the growth of the global seeds market. In addition to this, due to rapid urbanisation, the availability of per capita arable land has declined. Nonetheless, with the advent of genetically modified (GM) seeds, farmers are now able to increase the efficiency of their farmlands as GM seeds have higher yield than non-GM seeds. This is anticipated to drive the demand for GM seeds worldwide. Moreover, as government of several countries are encouraging the application of biofuel, due to its environmental advantages, the demand for crops like soybean and corn is increasing, in turn, augmenting the demand for seeds of these crops. Further, propelled by economic growth and escalating disposable incomes, the demand for agricultural produce from both the food and non-food sectors has been increasing constantly in a number of developing markets, such as India, China, Middle East, etc. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Seed Type:

Conventional Seeds

Genetically Modified Seeds

Market Breakup by Crop Type:

Oilseeds

Cereals

Grains

Fruits

Vegetables

other seeds.

Presently, oilseeds account for the majority of the market share.

Market Breakup by Availability:

Commercial Seeds

Saved Seeds

Market Breakup by Traits:

Herbicide-Tolerant

Insecticide-resistant

other stacked traits

Currently, herbicide-tolerant exhibit a clear dominance in the market.

Market Breakup by Treatment:

Treated Seeds

Non-Treated Seeds

Market Regin Summary:

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, North America represents the leading market with the majority of the market share owing to rapid technological innovations in the production of seeds.

