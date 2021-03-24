Sea Bass & Sea Bream Market Report, Revenue, Size, Share and Upcoming Forecast Trends

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sea Bass & Sea Bream Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global sea bass & sea bream market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Sea bass is a common variety of coastal fish present in the shallow waters of the Black Sea, the Mediterranean coasts, and the Atlantic Ocean. On the other hand, sea bream refers to a marine and benthic fish species mostly found in the Mediterranean Sea, the Eastern Atlantic Ocean, the Red Sea, and around the Canary Islands. Sea bass and sea bream are rich in magnesium, phosphorous, omega-3 fatty acids, protein, vitamin B6, low-saturated fat etc. As a result, they offer various health benefits in controlling high blood pressure, lowering cholesterol levels, enhancing metabolism, improving bone health, etc.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sea-bass-sea-bream-market/requestsample

The expanding seafood industry and the growing number of export activities from the Mediterranean countries are primarily driving the market for sea bass and sea bream. Furthermore, the rising consumer health-consciousness has led to a shift from high-calorie food items towards a protein-rich diet, thereby escalating the product demand. Moreover, the high prevalence of hectic work schedules and sedentary consumer lifestyles is propelling the demand for frozen, processed, and canned sea bass and sea bream. Besides this, the growing incidences of numerous foodborne illnesses caused by pathogens present in conventionally cultured fishes are catalyzing the demand for organic variants, which are further expected to drive the global market for sea bass and sea bream over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC group expects the global sea bass and sea bream market to grow moderately during 2021-2026.

Breakup by Type:

Sea Bream Gilt-Head Bream Black Bream Pandora Bream White Bream Red Bream

Sea Bass European Sea Bass Black Sea Bass Striped Bass Asian Sea Bass White Bass



Breakup by Size:

Large

Small

Medium

Breakup by Packaging Form:

Fresh

Frozen

Canned

Others

Breakup by End User:

Food Service

Retail Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Channel Others



Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Amacore BV

Argosaronikos S.A.

Corfu Sea Farm S.A

Culmárex Group (Cooke Inc.)

Defne Tur Su Ürünleri

Duntower Corporation Limited

Koç Holding A.S.

Leo Gourmet Pvt Ltd

Luckyfish Co.

NHL Fresh Fish

Ozsu Fish UK Ltd.

Philosofish S.A

Seawave Fisheries Ltd.

Selonda Aquaculture SA

Tokai Seapro Co. Ltd

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: http://bit.ly/3aF4Yg3

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

We are updating our reports, if you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Other Report by IMARC Group:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-virtual-reality-gaming-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/japan-virtual-reality-gaming-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/south-korea-virtual-reality-gaming-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-virtual-reality-gaming-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-gluten-free-oats-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-gluten-free-oats-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-gluten-free-oats-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-welding-consumables-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-welding-consumables-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-welding-consumables-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 |

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800