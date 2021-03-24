Retail Ready Packaging Market Size, Increasing Trend Diversity, Analysis, Future Scope Analysis Featuring Industry Top Key Players By 2026
A new report of Fact.MR projects a steady 5.2% value CAGR for the global retail ready packaging market between the period 2017 and 2026. Sales of retail ready packaging are pegged to surpass 45,000 thousand tons by 2026-end.
For Detailed Insights On Enhancing Your Product Footprint, Request For A Sample Here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=497
Market Taxonomy
|
Region
|
Material Type
|
Product Type
|
Application
|
End User
|
North America
|
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET, PETE, PETG or polyester)
|
Die-cut Display Containers
|
Dairy Products
|
Food & Beverages
|
Latin America
|
High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
|
Corrugated cardboard boxes
|
Fruits & Vegetables
|
Cosmetics & Personal Care
|
Europe
|
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
|
Shrink-wrapped trays
|
Pet Food
|
Pharmaceuticals
|
Japan
|
Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
|
Plastic Containers
|
Baby Food
|
Printing & Stationary
|
APEJ
|
Polypropylene (PP)
|
Folding Cartons
|
Meat, Poultry, & Seafood
|
Electrical & Electronics
|
MEA
|
Polystyrene (PS)
|
Modified Cases
|
Alcoholic Beverages
|
Other Industries
|
Paper & Paperboard
|
Other Products
|
Electronics
|
Others
|
Non-alcoholic Beverages
|
Health & Beauty Products
|
Household Products
Food & Beverage to Remain Leading End-User of Retail Ready Packaging
Based on end-user, food & beverages are anticipated to lead the global market for retail ready packaging, with a market revenue share considerably larger than those of all the other end-user segments combined. Demand for retail ready packaging for use in food & beverages will be driven by growing emphasis on curtailing labor costs by eliminating the product handling requirements associated with stocking of products.
On the basis of product type, die-cut display containers and corrugated cardboard boxes are likely to persist as the largest revenue contributors to the global retail ready packaging market. Demand for these products will be influenced by growth in retail user base along with greater presence of the value-added box types. Sales of die-cut display containers and corrugated cardboard boxes will collectively account for over 55% market revenue share by 2026-end.
For Critical Insights On This Market, Request For Methodology Here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=497
Paper & paperboard is likely to remain sought-after among materials for manufacturing retail ready packaging products. Greater preference for paper & paperboard can mainly be attributed to their easy recyclability and sustainability features. A market revenue share of over 50% has been projected for paper & paperboard during the forecast period.
Key Research Findings from the Report
- Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will remain the most lucrative market for retail ready packaging, in terms of value
- Sales of retail ready packaging solutions for application in alcoholic beverages are poised to exhibit the highest value CAGR through 2026
Competition Tracking
Key market participants identified by Fact.MR’s report include Smurfit Kappa Group plc, DS Smith plc, Mondi, Amcor Limited, LINPAC Packaging, Caps Cases Ltd., Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd., International Paper Company, Creative Corrugated Designs, Inc., and i2i Europe Ltd.
Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/497/S
About Fact.MR
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.
Contact:
Fact.MR
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates