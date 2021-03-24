Retail Ready Packaging Market Size, Increasing Trend Diversity, Analysis, Future Scope Analysis Featuring Industry Top Key Players By 2026

A new report of Fact.MR projects a steady 5.2% value CAGR for the global retail ready packaging market between the period 2017 and 2026. Sales of retail ready packaging are pegged to surpass 45,000 thousand tons by 2026-end.

For Detailed Insights On Enhancing Your Product Footprint, Request For A Sample Here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=497

Market Taxonomy

Region Material Type Product Type Application End User North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET, PETE, PETG or polyester) Die-cut Display Containers Dairy Products Food & Beverages Latin America High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Corrugated cardboard boxes Fruits & Vegetables Cosmetics & Personal Care Europe Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Shrink-wrapped trays Pet Food Pharmaceuticals Japan Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Plastic Containers Baby Food Printing & Stationary APEJ Polypropylene (PP) Folding Cartons Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Electrical & Electronics MEA Polystyrene (PS) Modified Cases Alcoholic Beverages Other Industries Paper & Paperboard Other Products Electronics Others Non-alcoholic Beverages Health & Beauty Products Household Products

Food & Beverage to Remain Leading End-User of Retail Ready Packaging

Based on end-user, food & beverages are anticipated to lead the global market for retail ready packaging, with a market revenue share considerably larger than those of all the other end-user segments combined. Demand for retail ready packaging for use in food & beverages will be driven by growing emphasis on curtailing labor costs by eliminating the product handling requirements associated with stocking of products.

On the basis of product type, die-cut display containers and corrugated cardboard boxes are likely to persist as the largest revenue contributors to the global retail ready packaging market. Demand for these products will be influenced by growth in retail user base along with greater presence of the value-added box types. Sales of die-cut display containers and corrugated cardboard boxes will collectively account for over 55% market revenue share by 2026-end.

For Critical Insights On This Market, Request For Methodology Here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=497

Paper & paperboard is likely to remain sought-after among materials for manufacturing retail ready packaging products. Greater preference for paper & paperboard can mainly be attributed to their easy recyclability and sustainability features. A market revenue share of over 50% has been projected for paper & paperboard during the forecast period.

Key Research Findings from the Report

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will remain the most lucrative market for retail ready packaging, in terms of value

Sales of retail ready packaging solutions for application in alcoholic beverages are poised to exhibit the highest value CAGR through 2026

Competition Tracking

Key market participants identified by Fact.MR’s report include Smurfit Kappa Group plc, DS Smith plc, Mondi, Amcor Limited, LINPAC Packaging, Caps Cases Ltd., Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd., International Paper Company, Creative Corrugated Designs, Inc., and i2i Europe Ltd.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/497/S

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Fact.MR

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates