Resilient Flooring Market: Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast Assessment, 2017 to 2026| Tarkett, Mannington Mills, Inc., Mohawk Group

Demand for resilient flooring across the globe will continue to be influenced by numerous home improvement and renovation activities, along with changing lifestyles and trends of consumers. In addition, surging demand for insulation in residential as well as commercial applications owing to elevating energy prices, and growing importance of energy conservation will further create demand for resilient flooring in the near future. This report, compiled by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global resilient flooring market for the forecast period 2017-2026, offering key insights on the growth prospects of the market.

Scope:

The scope of the Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global resilient flooring market for the forecast period 2017-2026 and offer accurate and unbiased insights to the readers. Resilient flooring manufacturers, suppliers, and stakeholders in the global industry can benefit from the analysis offered in this report.

In-depth analysis regarding the energy saving properties, usage benefits, and long-term maintenance is detailed in this report. The comprehensive study offers insights on various market drivers, trends, and challenges shaping the future of the market, serving as a platform for future study, interest and understanding for the leading industries, trade magazines and journals related to the global resilient flooring market.

Summary:

The report introduces the current scenario of the market for resilient flooring. The executive summary section of the report offers information regarding the future scope of the global resilient flooring market. Brief information on the vital aspects, facts, and statistics on the global resilient flooring market is emphasized in this section.

Market Taxonomy

Region Material Type End User Construction Activity North America Vinyl Residential Renovation Latin America Linoleum Non-Residential New Construction Europe Cork Japan Rubber APEJ MEA

Competition Tracking

Competition in the global resilient flooring market is expected to rise, with players focusing on gaining competitive advantage and increasing their market foothold. Key players identified by the report that are underpinning the market expansion include Tarkett, Mannington Mills, Inc., Mohawk Group, Congoleum, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Beaulieu International Group N.V., Forbo Holding AG, Armstrong Flooring, Burke Industries, Inc., and Karndean International Limited. Resilient flooring manufacturers are inclining their concentration toward developing innovative products coupled with making improvements in advertisement, such as online catalogue. Production capacity expansion, joint venture, product portfolio enhancement, and mergers & acquisitions are likely to remain key strategies employed by players in the global resilient flooring market.

Research Methodology

Fact.MR is committed to offer unbiased and independent market research solutions to its clients. Each market report of Fact.MR is compiled after months of exhaustive research. We bank on a mix of tried-and-tested and innovative research methodologies to offer the most comprehensive and accurate information. Our main sources of research include,

Primary research

Secondary research

Trade research

Focused interviews

Social media analysis

