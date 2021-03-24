Recent research: North America Medical Writing Market detailed analytical overview by 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘North America Medical Writing Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by type, application, and end-user’ the North America medical writing market is expected to reach US$ 1,266.23 million in 2027 from US$ 732.95million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the North America medical writing market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

Based on the type, the North Americathemedical writing market, is segmented clinical writing, regulatory writing, scientific writing, and others. The clinical writing segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereasthe regulatory writing segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.The primary purpose of clinical writing is to form communication between members of the healthcare team including unit clerks, laboratory technicians, therapists, care aides, nurses, and doctors. However, in certain circumstances, the target audience of clinical writing may also include researchers, medico-legal professionals, and health administrators. The growing importance of clinical writing in preclinical research, regulatory affairs, clinical laboratory, and data management has spurred the demand for medical writing services. However, the regulatory writing segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Regulatory writing includes writing for investigator brochures (IBs), common technical document (CTD), chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC),investigational medicinal product dossiers (IMPD), clinical study reports (CSRs), and company core safety information/ company core data sheets (CCSI/CCDS). The development of the drug and device industries and the increase in product launches in the global markets has promoted an ever-increasing need for regulatory submissions and consequently spurred the growth of the regulatory writing services.

The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as increased requirement of medical writers due to stringent regulatory framework and robust growth in clinical trials. However, the market is expected experiencing slow growth during the forecast period owing to lack of skilled medical writers.

Certara, Covance, and Freyr Solutionsare among the leading companies operating in the North America medical writing market.

NORTH AMERICA MEDICAL WRITING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Clinical Writing

Regulatory Writing

Scientific Writing

Others

By Application

Medical Journalism

Medical Education

Medico Marketing

Others

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others

By Country

North America US Canada Mexico



Company Profiles

Cactus Communications

Certara

Covance

Freyr Solutions

InClinInc

Parexel International Corporation

Quanticate

SIRO Clinpharm Private Limited

Synchrogenix

Trilogy Writing & Consulting GmbH

