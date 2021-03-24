Radar Sensors Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive LLP

The Radar Sensors market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Radar Sensors Market with its specific geographical regions.

The radar sensors market was valued at USD 10.32 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 22 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 20.04% during (2020 – 2025).

The rapidly increasing automation, such as the developments toward autonomous driving and the progression of Industry 4.0, indicates the increasing demand for presence and motion detection for enhanced safety and control.

Radar sensors use frequency modulated continuous wave radar to reliability detect moving and stationary objects including car, train, bus, trucks, and cargo in extremely bad conditions. Radar-based sensors are also ideal for collision avoidance onboard mobile equipment such as reach stackers, forklifts and mining vehicles or port machineries such as carriers, handlers, and shippers.

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Radar Sensors Market Report are:

Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive LLP, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Autoliv Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, NXP Semiconductors NV, Smart Microwave Sensors GmbH, InnoSenT GmbH

Request for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745380/radar-sensors-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=XVI

Regional Analysis for Radar Sensors Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Radar Sensors market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Radar Sensors Market Scenario:

Automotive Sensors to Have the Largest Growth During the Forecast Period

– The robust growth of the autonomous car market has been instrumental in driving the radar sensor market. The radar technology is driven by the New Car Assessment Program among OEMs, as they integrate these systems to complement camera devices for ADAS applications. Radars, combined with other sensors, provide enhanced information on safety and collision avoidance.

– The growth in the automotive radar sensor market is attributed mainly to the increasing AEB (automatic emergency braking) applications in the 77 GHz radar market.

– With the recent focus on safety in the US, such as the release of new federal guidance for automated vehicles- Automated Vehicles 3.0 by the NHTSA, the market potential for ADAS has been extended to mid-end cars, resulting in a production volume increase. Radar sensors are being increasingly employed by many brands, in 71% of cases for AEB. The aforementioned factors are significantly impacting the market for radar sensors.

– Further, with the advent and demand for smart and self-driving cars, the market for radar sensors is expected to grow significantly owing to the developments in the automotive sector.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745380/radar-sensors-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=XVI

Competitive Landscape

– May 2019 – Researchers at Fraunhofer Institute for Laser Technology developed a coating process that enables radar sensors to be integrated with car headlights.

– April 2019 – NXP made a strategic collaboration with Hawkeye Technology limited to develop new imaging radar sensors. This will help NXP to play a bigger role in China where the growth rate of the radar in automotive is twice compared to the rest of the world.

Table of Contents:

-Radar Sensors Market Overview

-Economic Impact on Industry

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

-Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

-Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

-Market Analysis by Application

-Manufacturing Cost Analysis

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-Radar Sensors Market Forecast

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

In conclusion, Radar Sensors market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Radar Sensors Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]