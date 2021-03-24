Proteomics Market Report, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025

As per recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Proteomics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” The global proteomics market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2014-2019. Proteomics is the study of the structure and physiological functions of proteomes that are used in drug discovery, diagnosis and the development of personalized medications. Proteomes are a set of proteins that are produced in an organism, system, or biological context and are inconsistent as one cell differs from the other and changes over time. Proteomics help in evaluating the rate of protein production, interaction, modification and involvement in metabolic pathways. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Some of top key players include in market: Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation, Creative Proteomics, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare Inc., Horiba Ltd., Luminex Corporation, Merck Group, Perkinelmer Inc., Promega Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corporation, etc.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/proteomics-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The rising awareness about the benefits of personalized drugs has prompted governments of various nations to increase the expenditure on the development of proteomics. Proteomics finds extensive applications in the identification of biomarkers for disease diagnosis, which has further propelled the market growth in recent years. Moreover, the ongoing research and development (R&D) activities have led to the development of several high-throughput technologies, which include mass spectrometry (MS)-based techniques, such as Tandem-MS; and gel-based techniques such as differential in-gel electrophoresis (DIGE), to investigate proteomes in depth. These factors are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/proteomics-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Analysis Type:

Structural Proteomics Functional Proteomics Protein Expression Proteomics

Breakup by Component Type:

Core Proteomics Services Bioinformatics Software and Related Services

Breakup by Technology:

Spectroscopy Chromatography Electrophoresis Protein Microarrays X-Ray Crystallography Surface Plasmon Resonance Others

Breakup by Application:

Protein Expression Profiling Proteome Mining Post-translational Modifications

Breakup by End-User:

Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Research Organizations (Drug Discovery) Others

Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others); and Middle East and Africa.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance Market Outlook Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Competitive Structure Profiles of Key Players

Note :- If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group