Physiotherapy Equipment Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2020-2025

As per new industry analysis report by IMARC Group, titled “Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global physiotherapy equipment market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Physiotherapy includes various exercises for preventing and treating an injury, illness or disability. It is performed using different physiotherapy equipment, such as ultrasound machines, treadmills, exercise bikes, pedal exerciser, elliptical trainer, balance ball and chair, and trampoline. Physiotherapy equipment help in the preservation, restoration or enhancement of motor functions, thus eliminating muscle stiffness and relieving pain.

Some of the top key players in the market are: DJO Global, Inc., EMS Physio Ltd., ENRAF-NONIUS B.V., BTL Industries, Inc., Zynex Inc., ITO Co. Ltd., Mectronic Medicale S.r.l. and Whitehall Manufacturing (Morris Group International, Inc.).

Market Trends:

Unhealthy dietary patterns of individuals have resulted in the increasing incidences of lifestyle diseases. This represents one of the significant factors driving the global physiotherapy equipment market. Moreover, the rising number of road accidents is leading to physical injuries, which, in turn, is catalyzing the demand for physiotherapy equipment across the globe. Apart from this, prominent manufacturers operating in the industry are introducing advanced equipment variants, such as dry needling, robot-assisted walking and anti-gravity treadmills, for treating spinal cord injuries. This is anticipated to escalate the demand for physiotherapy equipment in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Equipment Accessories

Breakup by Application:

Musculoskeletal Neurological Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Pediatric Gynecological Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals Rehabilitation Centers/Clinics Homes Others

Breakup by Region:

North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others); and Middle East and Africa.

Note- If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

