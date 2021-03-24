Oxygen Barrier Films & Coating for Dry Food Market Size | Global Industry Growth Report, 2025

The rising demand for convenient packaging for better storage and usage facility will drive the demand for oxygen barrier films & coating for dry food. Ease in handling and prevention from spoilage make the packaging more popular in the food industry. Changing consumer eating habits and shifting preference toward snacks & other indulgence appetizers will provide various opportunities to the industry.

Increased purchasing power and inclination to buy packaged goods have positively influenced the industry growth. Shifting consumer requirement from time to time with respect to eating habits and buying behavior has resulted in consistent developments in the overall packaging industry. Ease in handling, storing, and transporting will remain the key benefits to drive the industry growth.

Marketing strategies to attain product differentiation in the form of attractive packaging and improved shelf appearance will promulgate the oxygen barrier films & coating for dry food market growth. High barrier films requirement to protect sensitive products from moisture, vapor, and gases will influence product penetration. Expansion in the food industry has resulted in more transportation, thus generating the requirement of highly protective packaging.

Lack of regulations and limitations pertaining to the usage of packaging raw materials accompanied by comparatively lesser cost than rigid packaging has made oxygen barrier films & coating highly preferable in the industry. These materials are much lighter in nature and also help in reducing the overall transportation cost.

Metalized oxygen barrier films & coating led to the overall material segment demand and accounted for more than 35% share in 2018. High permeability with respect to oxygen & gas along with attractive appearance will remain the key factor to subjugate demand in this segment. Transparent oxygen barrier films & coating will be worth over USD 300 million by the end of 2025. These materials are high in demand due to their sheer appearance, which helps the customers to prefer the product.

In 2018, pouches & bags held over 60% demand in the packaging type segment. Savory snacks, bakery ingredients, noodles, rice, breakfast cereals, and dried soups are the major products that require high-performance packaging to maintain product quality. Lid stocks are used to cover the package tray. These are mainly transparent laminates used in products packed as ready to consume. Biscuits, cakes, and other confectionery items majorly use these kinds of packaging.

Baked goods application is set to witness highest gains over the forecast period. Increasing consumer spending on bakery items due to changing eating habits will promulgate market penetration in this segment. Savory snacks accounted for over 15% of the overall application demand in 2018.

The Asia Pacific oxygen barrier films & coating for dry food market will surpass USD 350 million by 2025. A high proportion of income spent on food items along with the presence of a large number of urban population has positively influenced the regional industry growth.

The oxygen barrier films & coating for dry food market is competitive in nature with the presence of a large number of players across the industry. Bemis, American Pouch, Honeywell, Amcor, and Dupont Teijin Films are the key identified players in the industry. Material development and enhancement to attain improved product quality and sustainability will remain the key concerns for the industry players.

