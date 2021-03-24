Oral Hygiene Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Oral Hygiene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global oral hygiene market size reached US$ 39.3 Billion in 2019. Oral hygiene refers to the process of maintaining clean teeth and mouth. It aids in keeping the mouth free from diseases and related problems, including bad breath and bleeding gum. It is essential to practice oral hygiene daily to improve an individual’s overall wellbeing. Various oral products, such as toothbrush, toothpaste, mouthwash, breath fresheners and dental floss, are used to prevent dental issues, including toothache, tooth decay, gingivitis and periodontitis. The services provided by dentists and orthodontists are also crucial in maintaining dental hygiene. They treat several diseases pertaining to the mouth, including cavities treatment, scaling of hardened plaque and fluoride treatment.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these players include Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dabur India Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Himalaya Herbal Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Philips International B.V., Lion Corporation, The Procter & Gamble Company, Sunstar Suisse SA, and Unilever PLC.

Global Oral Hygiene Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of dental caries and periodontal diseases. This can be attributed to the changing dietary patterns of the masses and the increasing consumption of processed food products. Since these foods have a high content of sugar in them, their excess consumption leads to the deterioration of teeth and gums. In line with this, the growing awareness among individuals regarding the benefits of maintaining proper oral hygiene is also providing a thrust to the market growth. This is further facilitated by the continual efforts of the key players to promote the importance of dental health by conducting several campaigns and programs. Apart from this, industry players are also integrating advanced technologies with oral products to offer an improved and enhanced experience to the users. For instance, Kolibree, a France-based company, has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-integrated toothbrush with 3D motion sensors and Bluetooth connectivity. It has a user-friendly interface that tracks the duration and frequency of the user’s brushing habits while providing a precise overview of the missed spots while brushing. The growing number of private dental clinics, shifting preference toward cosmetic dental treatments and the widespread adoption of premium oral care products, owing to inflating disposable incomes, are some of the other factors influencing the market growth. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 48.4 Billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during 2020-2025.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product:

Toothpaste Toothbrushes & Accessories Mouthwash/Rinses Dental Accessories/Ancillaries Denture Products Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions Others

On the basis of the product, the market has been divided into toothpaste, toothbrushes and accessories, mouthwash/rinses, dental accessories/ancillaries, denture products, dental prosthesis cleaning solutions, and others.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Pharmacies Online Stores Others

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been categorized into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, online stores and others.

Market Breakup by Application:

Adults Kids Infants

On the basis of the application, the market has been classified into adults, kids and infants.

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East and Africa

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

