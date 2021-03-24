Operational Intelligence Market Report, Revenue, Size, Share and Upcoming Forecast Trends

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Operational Intelligence (OI) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global operational intelligence (OI) market grew at a CAGR of around 13% during 2014-2019. Operational Intelligence (OI) is a data analytics technology that implements quick business decisions and actions based on real-time data. It utilizes automated data gathering techniques, including machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and data warehousing. OI sorts out complex business processes and events and finds the area of improvement with a reliable solution. This process is utilized in combination with big data analytics to provide key performance indicators (KPIs) and operational metrics. OI also helps in preventing data breaches in the system.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/operational-intelligence-market/requestsample

The global operational intelligence market is growing due to a rise in real-time data generation and its utilization in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector. Besides this, the increasing adoption of OI in the healthcare industry to optimize resources as part of the patient care system is impelling the market growth. Moreover, OI is being utilized by social media platforms and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to identify the latest trends, which is further supporting the market growth. In addition to this, OI technology is being applied in the IT sector to simplify the data and accelerate the decision-making process. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global operational intelligence (OI) market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

On-premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Power

Telecom and IT

Others

Breakup by Application:

Household

Commercial

Others

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Axway

Intelligent InSites (Infor)

OpenText Corp.

Oversight Systems Inc.

SAP SE

Software AG

Space Time Insight Inc. (Nokia)

Splunk Inc.

SQLsteam

Vitria Technology Inc. (Innovation Technology Group Inc)

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/37DaNL3

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-2025) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Other Report by IMARC Group:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/unified-communications-as-a-service-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-02-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/europe-biometrics-market-report-2020-2025-size-share-trends-and-research-report-2021-02-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/united-states-biometrics-market-report-2020-2025-size-share-trends-and-research-report-2021-02-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/asia-pacific-biometrics-market-2020-2025-size-share-trends-and-research-report-2021-02-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/europe-caramel-chocolate-market-2020-2025-size-share-trends-and-research-report-2021-02-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/latin-america-sanitary-napkin-market-2020-2025-size-share-trends-and-research-report-2021-02-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/united-states-sanitary-napkin-market-2020-2025-size-share-trends-and-research-report-2021-02-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/asia-pacific-exterior-sheathing-market-2020-2025-size-share-trends-and-research-report-2021-02-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/intragastric-balloons-market-2020-2025-global-size-share-trends-and-research-report-2021-02-05-101971148

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mortuary-equipment-market-2020-2025-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-02-05

About US

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800