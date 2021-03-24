Oncology Informatics Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand, Forecast, Research, Applications, Types and Outlook 2027

Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Oncology Informatics market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistics. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry’s growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.

The report is collated with the help of advanced tools and the recent primary and secondary research methodologies. Our expert analysts gather information and data available in the annual company reports, financial reports, press releases, regulatory databases, government documents, and statistical databases. In order to ensure the authenticity of the information and data studied in this report, our researchers undertake paid primary interviews with industry experts alongside other relevant entities associated with the global Oncology Informatics market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2020, Philips announced a collaboration with MD Anderson’s Precision Oncology Decision Support (PODS) system to allow the physicians globally to personalize therapy based on the patient’s genomic profile to improve patient care.

PHM or population health management is applied to chronic disease management with extensive data analysis. The purpose of the process is to enhance the patient outcome and overall cost. The information helps in developing actionable treatment steps for individual or specific groups.

Pharmaceutical organizations are primary end-users of the oncology informatics market due to the usage of the solutions, which will increase the workflow of the facilities and enhance the quality of care.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be seeing substantial growth as a result of changes in lifestyles. The increasing incidence of cancer among people is anticipated to propel the cancer immunotherapy market’s growth on a global scale. The cancers with the highest levels of mutations include melanoma, lung, bladder, stomach, and esophageal cancer, and it is highly prevalent in the Asia Pacific region.

Key participants include Elekta AB, Hologic, Inc., Cerner Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Inspirata, Inc., IBM Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Koninklijke Philips N.V., PerkinElmer, Inc., and McKesson Corporation, among others.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Population Health Management (PHM)

Drug Discovery and Development Informatics

Electronic Health Records (EHRs)

Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS)

Image Analytics

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Life Science Industry

Academic Institutes and Research Centers

Pharmaceutical Industry

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others (Hospitals and Other Care Facilities)

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Oncology Informatics market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Oncology Informatics market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Oncology Informatics market growth worldwide?

Table of Content

