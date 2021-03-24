North America Travel Vaccines Market Size, Share and Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “North America Travel Vaccines Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The North America travel vaccines market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Travel vaccines provide immunization to travelers, and they assist in reducing the risk of getting sick while traveling abroad. They are vaccinated four to six weeks before the journey to prevent the risk of developing certain diseases that can be caused due to the intake of contaminated food or water. These vaccines are usually recommended by health organizations based on the gender, age and medical history of the tourist. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the North America travel vaccines market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Market Trends:

Several factors are currently driving the market for travel vaccines in the North American region. For instance, some of the prominent companies in the region are offering a wide range of travel vaccines, including a vaccine against varicella. They are also introducing innovative novel vaccines for preventing the re-emergence of infectious diseases in the region. Furthermore, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US-based federal agency, is offering important travel health updates to travelers on their websites, which enables them to locate the nearest travel clinic and the vaccination required according to the travel destination. This is expected to strengthen the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Region:

United States Canada Mexico

Breakup by Composition:

Mono Vaccines Combination Vaccines

Breakup by Disease:

Hepatitis A DPT Yellow Fever Typhoid Hepatitis B Measles and Mumps Rabies Meningococcal Varicella Japanese Encephalitis Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of North America Travel Vaccines Market.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

