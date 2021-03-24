North America Smart Lighting Market Size, Growth and Forecast 2020-2025

As per recent report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Smart Lighting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” The North America smart lighting market grew at a CAGR of 27% during 2014-2019. Smart lighting is a technology that involves various sensors and wireless technologies for the efficient usage of light resources. It also utilizes passive infrared and occupancy sensors, which aid in reducing greenhouse emissions. It enables real-time illumination monitoring, intelligent sensing and improvement in connected lighting technology. As it is economical, sustainable and helps in minimizing energy wastage, it is gaining rapid traction across the North American region. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the North America smart lighting market to exhibit double-digit growth during 2020-2025.

Some of the top key players include: Philips Lighting, Acuity Brands, Osram, Cree, General Electric Company, Eaton, Honeywell, Legrand, Hubbell Lighting, Zumtobel Group, Hafele Group, Lutron Electronics, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, Streetlight Vision, Virtual Extension and Syska LED.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Owing to rising environmental concerns, consumers are increasingly inclining toward energy-efficient products, which, in turn, is boosting the sales of smart lighting across the North American region. Apart from this, as these lights offer various environmental and cost-saving advantages, they are creating a positive impact on society. For instance, the installation of smart streetlights in Los Angeles, the United States, has helped in reducing crimes related to burglary, vandalism and vehicle theft. Moreover, the Chicago Smart Lighting Program, an initiative for replacing over 270,000 existing outdated high-pressure sodium (HPS) light fixtures with new energy-efficient LED lights, is expected to drive the market further in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Region:

United States Canada Mexico

Market by Offering:

Hardware

(a). Lights and Luminaires

(b). Lighting Controls Software Services

(a). Design and Engineering

(b). Installation

(c). Post-Installation

Market by Communication Technology:

Wired Technology Wireless Technology

Market by Installation Type:

New Installation Retrofit Installation

Market by Light Source:

LED Lamps Fluorescent Lamps Compact Fluorescent Lamps High Intensity Discharge Lamps Others

Market by Application:

Commercial Residential Public Infrastructure Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance Market Outlook Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Competitive Structure Profiles of Key Players

