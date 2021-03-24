Business

North America LED Lighting Market Trends, Share, Size and Report 2020-2025

North America LED Lighting Market 2021

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “North America LED Lighting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The North America LED lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2020-2025. A light-emitting diode (LED) refers to a semiconductor device that produces non-coherent, narrow-spectrum light when an electric current pass through it. It is compact, economical, reliable, efficient and has long operating life as compared to conventional lighting sources. It also offers various advantages, such as fast switching, improved physical robustness, low heat output and minimum radiation emissions. As a result, it is extensively utilized in streetlights, parking garages, refrigerated cases, and modular and task lighting across the North American region.

Some of the top manufacturers/ Key players in North America LED Lighting Market include:

  1. Nichia
  2. Osram
  3. Samsung Electronics
  4. Everlight Electronics
  5. LG Innotek.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

Strict governmental regulations regarding energy consumption represent one of the key factors bolstering the LED lighting market growth in the North American region. Apart from this, the upgradation of the existing infrastructure with ultra-modern lighting solutions is further propelling the market growth. Furthermore, initiatives, such as LightSavers Canada, a program funded by the Canadian Urban Institute to increase the adoption of LED lighting and smart adaptive controls, is expected to drive the market in the region in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market by Product Type:

  1. LED Lamps and Modules
  2. LED Fixtures

Market by Application:

  1. Retrofit
  2. Retail and Hospitality
  3. Outdoor
  4. Offices
  5. Architectural
  6. Residential
  7. Others

Market Breakup By Region:

  1. United States
  2. Canada
  3. Mexico

Key highlights of the report:

  1. Market Performance
  2. Market Outlook
  3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
  4. Market Drivers and Success Factors
  5. SWOT Analysis
  6. Value Chain
  7. Competitive Structure
  8. Profiles of Key Players

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Also Read:

