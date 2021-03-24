North America Hand Sanitizer Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast 2020-2025

As per recent report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Hand Sanitizer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” The North America hand sanitizer market grew at a CAGR of 8% during 2014-2019. Hand sanitizer acts as a disinfectant for eliminating pathogens that can be transmitted via hands. The convenience and portability of hand sanitizers have increased their usage, especially in remote places where soap and water are inaccessible. The upsurge in demand for hand sanitizers can be attributed to the pandemic outbreak of COVID-19 in North America. The rising consumer concerns towards the widespread of coronavirus has augmented the use of sanitizers for maintaining hand hygiene. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its strong growth in the next five years.

Some of top key players include: Ecolab, Gojo Industries, Inc, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Procter & Gamble Company, S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc, Edgewell Personal Care LLC, Unilever US, Inc, Vi-Jon Group, etc.

Market Trends:

The surging product demand in the region has resulted in product unavailability and unexpected price hikes. Based on this, several manufacturers are ramping up their production capacities for maintaining adequate supply in the region. Additionally, the introduction of several government awareness programs for promoting the need for hand sanitation has also catalyzed the product demand. Moreover, the wide availability of the different forms of hand sanitizers, such as wipes, foam, gel, sprays, etc., is also driving the market growth. Apart from this, the changing consumer inclination from chemical-based products towards organic hand sanitizers will continue to propel the North America market for hand sanitizers.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Alcohol- Based Non-Alcoholic

Breakup by Ingredient:

Natural Organic Synthetic

Breakup by Product Form:

Gel Liquid Foam Spray Others

Breakup by Pack Size:

Small Medium Large

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Online Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Hospitals Households Restaurants and Hotels Other

Breakup by Region:

United States Canada

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance Market Outlook Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Competitive Structure Profiles of Key Players

