North America Electric Motor Market Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “North America Electric Motor Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The North America electric motor market share reached a value of US$ 18.16 Billion in 2019. An electric motor is defined as an electro-mechanical device that transforms electrical energy into mechanical energy. These machines offer long operating life, low energy consumption, low maintenance, and a high tolerance for fluctuating voltages. Owing to these properties, electric motors are widely used across industrial machinery, motor vehicles, household appliances, heating-ventilating-air-conditioning (HVAC), aerospace, and transportation. These devices can be differentiated into alternating current (AC) motors and direct current (DC) motors. Amongst these, AC motors can be further divided into synchronous, linear and induction motors. On the other hand, DC motors are categorized as separately- and self-excited motors. IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 26.03 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.4% during 2020-2025.

Some of top key players include in market are:

ABB Group

Siemens Ag

WEG SA

TECO

Regal Beloit Corporation

Nidec Corporation.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Several factors are currently driving the North America electric motor market. One of these factors includes the rapid adoption of electric vehicles in the region. Instead of an internal combustion engine, these vehicles utilize electronic controllers and motors for propulsion. Other than this, the increasing concerns regarding environmental degradation have prompted manufacturing sectors across North America to shift from gas turbines to electric motors as an alternative.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Region:

United States Canada

Breakup by Type:

AC Motor DC Motor Others

Breakup by Voltage:

Low Voltage Electric Motors Medium Voltage Electric Motors High Voltage Electric Motors

Breakup by Speed:

Ultra-High-Speed Motors High-Speed Motors Medium Speed Motors Low Speed Motors

Breakup by Applications:

Industrial Machinery HVAC Transportation Household Appliances Motor Vehicles Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance Market Outlook Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Competitive Structure Profiles of Key Players

