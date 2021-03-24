Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023
Non-fused switch disconnectors de-energizes electric circuit for service and maintenance. These disconnectors find different applications in power distribution, buildings, and several industry verticals, which include material handling operation, automotive, official buildings and others. Moreover, rise in electrical supply networks in the developing nations provides ample of opportunities for the growth of the market.
The global non-fused switch disconnectors market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period attributed to rise in urbanization and industrialization in the emerging market, such as China and India. Further, rise in the safety concern of labor and worker among the industrialists fuels the market growth. However, fluctuation in the price of raw materials used to manufacture non-fused disconnectors is expected to hinder the growth of the market.
The report segments the non-fused switch disconnectors market based on electric phase, voltage, application, and region. Based on electric phase, the market is bifurcated into single phase and three phase. Based on voltage, it is categorized into high, medium, and low voltage. Based on application, the market is classified into commercial and residential. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30789
Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Eaton Corporation, WEG SA, Havells India Ltd., Littelfuse Inc., Mitsubishi Electric, and Delixi Electric Co. Ltd is also provided in this report.
Key benefits for stakeholders
This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global non-fused switch disconnectors market.
In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.
Based on region, the non-fused switch disconnectors market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2016-2023, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Voltage
High
Medium
Low
By Electric Phase
Single
Three
By Application
Commercial
Residential
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30789
KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED
Siemens AG
Schneider Electric SE
ABB Ltd.
General Electric Company
Eaton Corporation
WEG SA
Havells India Ltd.
Littelfuse Inc.
Mitsubishi Electric
Delixi Electric Co. Ltd.