Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market by New Business Developments, Innovations, And Top Companies â Forecast To 2026

Market Study Report LLC Adds New Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Report to its research database. The report presents a deep study of the market growth factors and drivers, application potential and much more. The research report on the Natural Language Processing (NLP) market is inclusive of an in-depth evaluation of this industry, and a commendable brief of its segmentation. The report, in a nutshell, incorporates a basic overview of the Natural Language Processing (NLP) market with respect to its current status and the market size, with regards to its volume and revenue. Also, the study is inclusive of a summary of important data considering the regional scope of the industry as well as the firms that seem to have strongly established their position across the Natural Language Processing (NLP) market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market

In 2019, the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) market size was US$ 854.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3121.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 20.1% during 2021-2026.

The major vendors include 3M, Linguamatics, Amazon AWS, Nuance Communications, SAS, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Averbis, Health Fidelity, Dolbey Systems, etc.

Natural language processing (NLP) is a branch of artificial intelligence that deals with the interaction between computers and humans using the natural language (spoken or written data), not in the artificial languages such as Java and C++.

NLP in healthcare are mainly classified into the following types: machine translation, information extraction, automatic summarization, text and voice processing and other. Machine translation is the most widely used type which takes up about 45.7% of the total sales in 2018.

Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Scope and Market Size

Natural Language Processing (NLP) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Natural Language Processing (NLP) market is segmented into Machine Translation, Information Extraction, Automatic Summarization, Text and Voice Processing, Others, etc.

Segment by Application, the Natural Language Processing (NLP) market is segmented into Electronic Health Records (EHR), Computer-Assisted Coding (CAC), Clinician Document, Others, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Natural Language Processing (NLP) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Natural Language Processing (NLP) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Share Analysis

Natural Language Processing (NLP) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Natural Language Processing (NLP) business, the date to enter into the Natural Language Processing (NLP) market, Natural Language Processing (NLP) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

