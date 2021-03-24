Molecular Sieves Market Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Molecular Sieves Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” The global molecular sieves market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Molecular sieves are materials with small pores of uniform structure and size. The diameter of molecular sieves is measured in angstrom or nanometers (nm). They absorb gases or liquid molecules that are smaller than the width of the pores. Molecular sieves are manufactured in powdered, beaded, or pelleted form by dehydrating synthetic or naturally occurring materials like zeolites, silica, and clay.

Some of the top key players in the market are: Axens, BASF SE, Bear River Zeolite Company (USAC), Caledon Laboratories Limited, CECA (Arkema), Clariant Produkte (Schweiz AG), Honeywell UOP, Interra Global Corporation, KNT Group, Merck & Co., Sorbead India, Tosoh Corporation, Zeochem AG (Cph Chemie & Papier), etc.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/molecular-sieves-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Molecular sieves find widespread application across numerous industries, including detergent, water treatment, and oil and gas, owing to the drying capabilities, crushing strength, and contamination resistant property of the sieves. They are also used as a catalyst in the petroleum and petrochemical industries. Apart from this, the increasing usage of molecular sieves in the removal of nuclear waste is boosting the growth of the market. Furthermore, governments of various nations are implementing stringent regulations favoring the use of molecular sieves as they are environment-friendly. This is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/molecular-sieves-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Type 3A Type 4A Type 5A Type 13X Type Y Pentacil Others

Breakup by Material Type:

Carbon Clay Porous Glass Silica Gel Zeolite Others

Breakup by Application:

Catalyst Adsorbent Desiccants

Breakup by Shape:

Pelleted Beaded Powdered

Breakup by Size:

Microporous Mesoporous Macroporous

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Oil and Gas Industry Agricultural Industry Chemical Industry Pharmaceutical Industry Water Treatment Industry Construction Industry Others

Breakup by Region:

North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others); and Middle East and Africa.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance Market Outlook Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Competitive Structure Profiles of Key Players

Note- If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-2025) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group