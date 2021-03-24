Military Vertical Take-Off and Landing Aircraft Market Report, Revenue, Size, Share and Upcoming Forecast Trends

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Military Vertical Take-Off and Landing Aircraft Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global military vertical take-off and landing aircraft market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2015-2020. Military vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft is a type of aircraft that hovers and lands vertically. There are two different types of VTOL technology, namely rotorcraft and powered-lift. Powered-lift VOTL aircraft is built for carrying heavy payloads and can operate on water, land and desert topographies. On the other hand, rotorcraft aircraft uses lift generated by rotor blades spinning around a central mast. The VTOL aircraft is also equipped with skis that allow fast transitions to take-off and land anywhere.

The global military VTOL aircraft market is primarily driven by the increasing security concerns due to terrorist activities. Military VTOL aircraft is especially useful for a military plane loaded up with heavy weapons to combat situations. Moreover, the leading companies are making extensive investments in research and development (R&D) activities to improve the airframe and fuel economy in military VTOL aircraft. These factors are expected to propel the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global military vertical take-off and landing aircraft market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Breakup by Aircraft Type:

Rotorcraft

Powered-Lift

Breakup by Application:

Combat Operations

Agriculture and Mining

Border Management

Battle Damage Management

Others

Breakup by End User:

Military

Civil and Commercial

Homeland Security

Others

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

AeroVironment Inc.

Airbus SE (Airbus Group)

BAE Systems Plc

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Neva Aerospace Ltd.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Saab AB

Textron Inc.

The Boeing Company

