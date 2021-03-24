Migraine Drugs Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Top Companies and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Migraine Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global migraine drugs market size to exhibit strong growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Migraine is a neurological condition that causes severe headache accompanied with various autonomic symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, photophobia, and phonophobia. The diagnosis of this condition is determined based on patient clinical history, reported symptoms, magnetic resonance imaging, and computerized tomography scans. Currently, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and prescribed injections are widely available to relieve the symptoms and reduce the frequency of migraine attacks. These medicines are either administered regularly or during attacks of chronic pain.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/migraine-drugs-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The high prevalence of migraine based on the hectic consumer work schedules and sedentary lifestyles is augmenting the demand for migraine drugs. Moreover, several improvements in the reimbursement policies for migraine medications, along with the growing demand for precision drugs, are also augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of electrical nerve stimulating devices to treat migraine and faster drug approvals by several regulatory bodies are also propelling the global market. In addition to this, the introduction of calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP)-based therapies is expected to further drive the global market for migraine drugs.

Migraine Drugs Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

Allergan Plc (Abbvie Inc.)

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals)

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Endo International Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

The report has segmented the market on the basis of treatment type, drug type, route of administration, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Abortive Treatment

Preventive Treatment

Breakup by Drug Type:

Triptans

Ergot Alkaloids

NSAIDs

Acetylcholine Inhibitors/ Neurotoxins

Ditans

CGRP mAbs

Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectable

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital-Based Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/migraine-drugs-market

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports By IMARC Group:

Hospital Gowns Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hospital-gowns-market

Earthing Equipment Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/earthing-equipment-market

Embedded Computer Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/embedded-computer-market

Energy Harvesting System Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/energy-harvesting-system-market

Failure Analysis Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/failure-analysis-market

Fertilizer Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fertilizer-market

Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/flexible-intermediate-bulk-container-market

Fractional Flow Reserve Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fractional-flow-reserve-market

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/idiopathic-pulmonary-fibrosis-treatment-market

EAS Antennas Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/eas-antennas-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group