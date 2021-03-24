Migraine Drugs Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Top Companies and Forecast – IMARC Group
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Migraine Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global migraine drugs market size to exhibit strong growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).
Migraine is a neurological condition that causes severe headache accompanied with various autonomic symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, photophobia, and phonophobia. The diagnosis of this condition is determined based on patient clinical history, reported symptoms, magnetic resonance imaging, and computerized tomography scans. Currently, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and prescribed injections are widely available to relieve the symptoms and reduce the frequency of migraine attacks. These medicines are either administered regularly or during attacks of chronic pain.
Market Trends:
The high prevalence of migraine based on the hectic consumer work schedules and sedentary lifestyles is augmenting the demand for migraine drugs. Moreover, several improvements in the reimbursement policies for migraine medications, along with the growing demand for precision drugs, are also augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of electrical nerve stimulating devices to treat migraine and faster drug approvals by several regulatory bodies are also propelling the global market. In addition to this, the introduction of calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP)-based therapies is expected to further drive the global market for migraine drugs.
Migraine Drugs Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Allergan Plc (Abbvie Inc.)
- Amgen Inc.
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals)
- Eisai Co. Ltd.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Endo International Plc
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi SA
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
The report has segmented the market on the basis of treatment type, drug type, route of administration, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Treatment Type:
- Abortive Treatment
- Preventive Treatment
Breakup by Drug Type:
- Triptans
- Ergot Alkaloids
- NSAIDs
- Acetylcholine Inhibitors/ Neurotoxins
- Ditans
- CGRP mAbs
- Others
Breakup by Route of Administration:
- Oral
- Injectable
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Hospital-Based Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020-2025)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
