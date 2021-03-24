Metal Foam Market Size, Status, Growing Demand and Business Outlook 2021 to 2026| ERG Aerospace (US), Admatis (Hungary), Cymat Technologies (Canada), American Elements (US)

Foam metal is a special metal material containing foam stomata.

The global Metal Foam market is valued at US$ 68 million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ 85 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Metal Foam Market Analysis Report includes Top Companies: ERG Aerospace (US), Admatis (Hungary), Cymat Technologies (Canada), American Elements (US), Canada New Energy Materials (Canada), Hunan Ted New Material (China), Alantum (South Korea), Pithore Aluminium (Netherlands), Aluinvent (Hungary) and Other along with their company profile, growth aspects, opportunities, and threats to the market development.

This report segments the Global Metal Foam Market on the basis of Types are:

Aluminum

Nickel

Copper

Other

On the basis of Application, the Global Metal Foam Market is segmented into:

Car

Construction

Aerospace

Defense

Medical

Other

Regional Analysis For Metal Foam Market:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

