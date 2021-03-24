Mass Spectrometry Software Market lucrative opportunities by 2027 examined in new market research report

Evolution of Mass Spectrometry to Drive Mass Spectrometry Software Market During Forecast Period

According to our new market research study on “Mass Spectrometry Software Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Deployment Type and Application,” the market is expected to reach US$ 8,541.36 million by 2027 from US$ 5,037.56 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.

Factors, such as increasing applications of genomics and proteomics and growing software launches, are expected to propel the growth of the market. However, challenges associated with mass spectrometry software such as handling systems, scarcity of skilled professionals for reading the correct data and analysis, and workflow management, are the major factor hindering the market growth.

In the future, there would be continuing evolution of mass spectrometry, which is expected to drive the demand for powerful software, solutions, or platforms. Growing applications of proteomics are significantly contributing to the upgrading of mass spectrometry software, as it requires more sensitive and shortcut protocols to analyze the research studies. In addition, there is a significant growth in demand for diagnosis and treatment of genetic, rare genetic disorders, cancer, and other chronic diseases that require fully automated systems. Therefore, clinical research is likely to continue using mass spectrometry for clinical diagnosis.

Moreover, factors, such as rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing demand for immunoassays for diagnosing, and increasing technology development, are expected to evolve mass spectrometry and its software. Hence, it is expected that the healthcare industry would experience highly automated technologies with various features that are suitable for medical devices. These technologies are compatible for both laboratory and laboratory free applications in the near future.

Waters Corporation; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Sciex (Danaher Corporation); Advanced Chemistry Development; Bruker; Adaptas Solutions; SpectralWorks Ltd.; Shimadzu Scientific Instruments; and PerkinElmer, Inc. are among the leading companies operating in the mass spectrometry software market.

By Deployment Type

Cloud-based

On-premises

By Application

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Organizations and Institutions

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South and Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SCAM



Company Profiles

Waters Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Sciex (Danaher Corporation)

Advanced Chemistry Development

Bruker

Adaptas Solutions

SpectralWorks Ltd.

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments

PerkinElmer, Inc.

