LNG Bunkering Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Royal Dutch Shell PL,Nauticor GmbH & Co. KG, ENN Energy, Korea Gas Corporation

Global LNG Bunkering Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The LNG Bunkering market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global LNG Bunkering Market with its specific geographical regions.

The market for LNG Bunkering is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 15% during 2020-2025

The strict norms to restrict the sulfur content produced by conventional fuels are driving the demand for LNG bunkering infrastructure, as the ships across various regions are slowly starting to adopt LNG as a fuel for propulsion. Moreover, reducing the sulfur content from conventional fuel requires high cost, which is likely to hamper the economic viability of the same.

– As of 2018, tanker fleet has registered the largest market. The total market for 2018 was around USD ~700 million.

– The order and delivery of LNG-powered vessels are increasing, and the reduced natural gas prices in 2014 had marked the beginning of expanding opportunities for such vessels in the coming years.

– North America to dominate the market across the globe in the future, with majority of the demand coming from the United States and Canada.

Top leading Manufacturers Profiled in LNG Bunkering Market Report are:

Royal Dutch Shell PL,Nauticor GmbH & Co. KG, ENN Energy, Korea Gas Corporation, and Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC.

Regional Analysis for LNG Bunkering Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global LNG Bunkering market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

LNG Bunkering Market Scenario:

North America to Dominate the Market

– Among the key factors driving the LNG bunkering market is the increase in LNG demand to reduce the carbon footprint in the shipping industry. Furthermore, LNG is a better alternative fuel, and the government has been taking initiatives for LNG adaptation.

– In 2016, International Maritime Organization (IMO) decreased the permissible sulfur content in marine fuels to a 0.5% from a previous 3.5% to curb greenhouse gas emission; the date of implementation was announced to be 2020. Owing to the above factor, the United States LNG bunkering market is expected to witness growth in the years to come, as LNG is likely to be an economic alternative for a marine fuel after IMOs regulation.

– The Canadian government has made commitments for a significant reduction in greenhouse gases emissions, and the country has an abundant supply of natural gas. Moreover, natural gas on combustion produces less amount of greenhouse gases, making LNG a better alternative marine fuel for Canadian shipping industry.

Recent Developments

Adacel, SITA, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., and Thales Group are some of the prominent players in the market. The market is fragmented, mainly due to a number of software providers for LNG Bunkering. The growth of the players in this market can be through strategic partnerships and expansion to regions like the Asia Pacific, where the market seems to be of high potential in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

-LNG Bunkering Market Overview

-Economic Impact on Industry

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

-Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

-Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

-Market Analysis by Application

-Manufacturing Cost Analysis

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-LNG Bunkering Market Forecast

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

In conclusion, LNG Bunkering market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the LNG Bunkering Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

