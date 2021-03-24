K12 Education Technology Market (Covid-19 Updated) shows substantial growth potential | VIP Kid, D2L, Yuanfudao, PowerSchool, Sanoma, Byju’s, BlackBoard, Pearson, ITutorGroup, Kroton, Toppr

K12 Education Technology Market Research report evaluates the global K12 Education Technology market landscape and provides a comprehensive yet detailed assessment of the market scope. The report provides a thorough business analysis of the major players in the K12 Education Technology market. The report offers an all-inclusive detailed account of the global trends and scope of the K12 Education Technology market. The report comprises data that will be crucial to ensure a good growth curve along the overall forecast period.

Key Market Players mentioned in this report: VIP Kid, D2L, Yuanfudao, PowerSchool, Sanoma, Byju’s, BlackBoard, Pearson, ITutorGroup, Kroton, Toppr, Acro Platform Ltd, Bettermarks, Illuminate Education, Noon Academy, Learnosity.



The report details an overall study of the market prospects and also accounts for notable business dynamics that could play an important role in securing a good growth curve in the K12 Education Technology Market.

According to this study, over the next five years, the K12 Education Technology market will register a 25.9%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 22830 million by 2025, from $ 9076.2 million in 2019.

NOTE: The K12 Education Technology report has been formulated while considering the COVID-19 Pandemic and its impact on the market.

The report focuses on market analysis considering key K12 Education Technology market dynamics such as analysis, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, opportunities and forecast.

Learning Management Systems (LMS)

Learning Content Management Systems (LCMS)

Learning Content Development Systems (LCDS)

Student Response Systems (SRS)

Assessment Systems

Collaboration Systems

Online

Offline

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Europe, Middle East and Africa (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

The report comprises the competitive landscape for the global K12 Education Technology market and includes an account of the current as well as upcoming players in the market landscape.

