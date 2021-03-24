Japan Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Japan Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the Japan cross laminated timber market is currently exhibiting a robust growth. Cross laminated timber, commonly known as CLT, is an engineered softwood building material made of minimum three orthogonally bonded layers of solid-sawn lumber. These layers are glued together with structural adhesives to be made into a rectangular product which can be used for roof, floor and wall applications. This timber can be pressed to shape beams, posts and prefabricated panels to form openings for ducts, windows and doors. CLT offers numerous benefits such as strength, stability, rigidity, fire resistance and improved thermal performance. Moreover, owing to its lightweight and strong stiffness, CLT panels are considered an ideal solution for places that are earthquake-prone as they can create an effective lateral load resisting system during seismic motion. On account of its optimal seismic performance, CLT has been gaining immense popularity across Japan.

Japan Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market Trends:

In recent years, the construction industry in Japan has witnessed a significant shift from concrete to wood-based systems, such as CLT, which have proven to be a more sustainable solution. Besides this, the Government of Japan has been taking several initiatives to encourage the large-scale usage of CLT. For instance, in 2010, it implemented the Promotion of Use of Wood in Public Buildings Act which stated that all Government buildings with three or more stories are to be built with wood. Other than this, in 2018, the Government presented the G-Mark Japan Good Design Award to Masahiro Harada and Mao Harada of Mount Fuji Architects Studio for their CLT (kiraku-no-ie) prefabricated housing design. The introduction of such designs is expected to benefit the construction of simple and low-cost CLT structures. The aforementioned initiatives and programs are currently providing a boost to the overall Japan cross laminated timber (CLT) market size.

Key Market Segmentation:

The market has been segmented on the basis of the application of CLT which mainly includes residential, government/public buildings, commercial buildings and educational institutes. Amongst these, CLT is majorly used in the residential sector as the Government is continually investing in the reconstruction of homes destroyed during natural disasters like tsunamis and earthquakes.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Meiken Lamwood Corporation, Yamasamokuzai Co. Ltd., and Chuto.

