Jackfruit Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2026

Jackfruit Market Outlook

Jackfruit is a tropical fruit species found in tropical, high rainfall, coastal and humid areas of the world. Jackfruit is widely cultivated in the tropical regions of India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. It is also found in Africa as well as throughout Brazil and some of the Caribbean nations, such as Jamaica. However, the Indian land and weather are most suitable for the growth of Jackfruit. Jackfruit is widely consumed as a table fruit but apart from that, it is also used for the preparation of pickles, chips, jams, squashes, jack leather, sweets and various other products.

Jackfruit is used, due to its sweet taste, to make a wide variety of dishes for human consumption. Jackfruit provides various health benefits due to its rich nutritional content. It strengthens the immune system, protects against cancer, aids in healthy digestion, boosts energy, helps in maintaining healthy skin and eyes, lowers blood pressure, controls asthma, strengthens bones and prevents anemia.

Owing to its wide range of applications in food dishes, the jackfruit is also the favored fruit for making sweets. It is also processed into noodles, flour, papad, ice-cream, squash and various other products, globally. Jackfruit is also consumed as a vegan meat alternative because of its texture mimics. The Jackfruit market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to high nutritional content and the wide range of tastes it offers in various dishes worldwide.

Global Jackfruit: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the Global Jackfruit market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of variety, the Global Jackfruit market has been segmented as –

Black Gold

Cheena

Cochin

Dang Rasimi

Golden Nugget

Golden Pillow

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the Global Jackfruit market has been segmented as –

Hypermarket/ Supermarket

Food and Drink Specialty Stores

Convenience Store

Discount Store

Online Retail

Global Jackfruit Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the Global Jackfruit market are Anna Food Products, Tropical Fruit Stand, Nam Viet Foods & Beverage Co., LTD, Grandma’s Food Products, Madum Sun, Farmer Tree, Neelgiri Herbals, Artocarpus Foods Pvt. Ltd., Thiptipa Co., Ltd. and Thekkumkattil Herbal Products among others.

Promotional activities carried out by manufacturers and quality certifications being provided and practiced by manufacturers will help in creating awareness about jackfruit and its various benefits as well as reach out to customers globally.