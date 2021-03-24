Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Checkpoint, Nsfocus, Cisco, Dell, Extreme Networks, Corero Network Security

Global Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2020-2025

The Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Over the next five years the Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) market will register a 7.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3481.2 million by 2025, from $ 2650 million in 2019.

Top Leading Companies of Global Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market are Checkpoint, Nsfocus, Cisco, Dell, Extreme Networks, Corero Network Security, Juniper Networks, HP, Mcafee, IBM and others.

On The Basis Of Product, The Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Is Primarily Split Into

Host Based IDS/IPS

Network Based IDS/IPS

Wireless IDS/IPS

On-Premise & Cloud Deployment

On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers

Banking, Financial Services, Insurance

Aerospace

Medical Science, Life Science

Retail

Transport

Other

Regional Outlook of Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Global Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

