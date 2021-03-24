Insulin Pump Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Insulin Pump Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global insulin pumps exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. An insulin pump is a small, computerized device that imitates the functioning of the human pancreas by delivering a controlled dosage of insulin throughout the day to regulate blood sugar levels. The device is attached to the body through a thin tube called an Infusion Set, which supplies insulin directly into the blood stream. The pump delivers insulin in two ways, which include basal and bolus. Wherein, a basal rate represents small amounts of insulin released consistently for 24 hours, on the other hand, a bolus rate delivers insulin to match the food intake or regulate high blood sugar. Insulin pump helps in replacing frequent injection administrations and provides an easy and effective way of self-monitoring blood sugar levels. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global insulin pumps market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Some of the major players operating in the industry include: ANIMAS CORP (PUMP) IPO, Medtronic plc. (MDT), Insulet Corporation (PODD), Roche Holding AG (ROG.S), Cellnovo Ltd., Asante, Nipro Diagnostic Inc., Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM), Sooil Development Co. Ltd., Ypsomed, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Over the past few years, the global insulin pump industry has witnessed a positive growth owing to an increase in the incidences of type 1 and type 2 diabetes. This is due to a change in dietary habits, which have led to the wide-scale consumption of packaged food products and alcohol. Other than this, on account of technological advancements in the industry, manufacturers are developing more efficient and affordable devices for providing easy accessibility to consumers belonging to different socio-economic backgrounds. Moreover, people across the globe are becoming aware about the availability of improved glucose monitoring devices, which is impelling the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Insulin Pumps

• Tethered Pumps

• Disposable/Patch Insulin Pumps

• Insulin Pump Supplies and Accessories

• Infusion Set Insertion Devices

• Insulin Reservoirs/Cartridges

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• Online

• Diabetes Clinics/ Centers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others); and Middle East and Africa.

