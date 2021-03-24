BusinessTechnologyWorld

Influencer Marketing Platform Market is Projected to Reach USD 34.6 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 29.3% During 2021-2027

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Influencer Marketing platform market is estimated to have reached USD 5.6 billion in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 34.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 29.3% during 2021-2027 (forecast period). The rising use of AI-enabled influencer marketing platform is projected to create an integrated framework for marketers to establish successful partnerships. The artificial neural network and NLP can be leveraged to give crucial information to influencers by evaluating multiple product attributes, tweets, and thereby allowing marketers to improve the workflow phase.

Increase in the number of fake followers is acting as a challenger for the market

The influencer marketing technique has been immensely growing since 2016, as consumers have shifted from TV to social media and other OTT channels. Hence, organizations are competing to engage with authentic influencers for promoting their products and enhancing sales. The rising competition has increased the demand for micro and macro-influencers. Thus, with the growing competition, identifying authentic influencers with many followers has become the biggest challenge for brands and organizations. Many influencers use fake followers through bots to show their popularity and attract big brands. For instance, according to White Ops/ANA, the global losses due to bot fraud were estimated to be USD 7.2 billion in 2016. To tackle the issues, organizations are adopting auditing tools that identify fake accounts by scanning influencers’ account and show the data of authentic and fake followers. The tools might help brands identify authentic influencers in the coming years.

Growth Drivers 
Customers’ shift toward video-based content across the OTT space
The rising use of smartphones and 3G and 4G networks and video consumption has grown tremendously in the last decade. Hence, organizations are designing marketing strategies for video-based content streaming across digital channels. Also, in past years the television viewership has rapidly decreased and shifted toward social media channels, such as Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. YouTube is known as the second-most used search engine across the world. Moreover, as the television viewership reduced by 50% among the age group of 18–26 in 2017, video-based marketing increased from 63% in 2017 to 81% in 2018, according to Wyzowl‘s statistics. Hence, an influencer marketing technique that enables to target potential buyers is driving the market.
Rise of influencers on Social Media
The growing number of influencers on social media is another driving factor for the market. Like on Instagram, scrolling through the feed and finding an influencer posting about anything — a handbag, a pair of shoes, a new moisturizer, or a nice meal at that restaurant down the block becomes normal. Influencers and sponsored posts are everywhere you look on social media, and most reports estimate brands are pouring billions of their marketing dollars into partnering with these users who can reach consumers on social media. Hence, Influencers are becoming an important part of doing business today.

Competitive landscape

The Influencer marketing platform market is fragmented owing to the presence of several companies that provides varied influencer marketing platform Components. However, the companies that hold the majority share of the influencer marketing platform market are IZEA Worldwide, Quotient Technology Inc. Launchmetrics, JuliusWorks, Inc, Traackr, Inc, Upfluence Inc., Klear, AspireIQ, CreatorIQ, Mavrck, Impact Tech, Inc., Brandwatch, Linqia, Inc., Onalytica, Social Beat Digital Marketing LLP, ExpertVoice Inc., Lefty, Lumanu Inc., InfluencerDB, Taggermedia, Heepsy, Fourstarzz Media LLC, Juulr B.V., Intellifluence, Insense Ads, Inc., Talent Village Ltd., The Room, Blogmint, Zine Ltd., and Captiv8 Inc. and other prominent players.

In the influencer marketing platform market, prominent market participants compete based on price and Component quality. Small and medium-sized market players are expected to show considerable improvements in the foreseeable future, given the moderate level of capital expenditure needed to set up a business. The large-sized companies, however, are likely to aim for global expansion, in a bid to gain a more considerable brand reputation.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details
Years Considered Historical data – 2017-2020 

Base Year – 2020

Forecast – 2021 – 2027
Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion
Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, China, UAE, South Africa, UAE, Turkey, India, Rest of APAC, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, Rest of MEA, Rest of Europe, GCC
Component/Service Segmentation By Component, ByApplication, and By Region
Key Players BIZEA Worldwide , Quotient Technology Inc. Launchmetrics, JuliusWorks, Inc, Traackr, Inc, Upfluence Inc., Klear , AspireIQ,CreatorIQ , Mavrck , Impact Tech, Inc. , Brandwatch , Linqia, Inc. , Onalytica , Social Beat Digital Marketing LLP , ExpertVoice Inc. , Lefty , Lumanu Inc. , InfluencerDB , Taggermedia , Heepsy , Fourstarzz Media LLC , Juulr B.V. , Intellifluence , Insense Ads, Inc. , Talent Village Ltd., The Room , Blogmint , Zine Ltd. , and Captiv8 Inc, others.

Scope of the Report

By Component

  •  Solution
  •  Services

By Application

  •  Search and Discovery
  •  Analytics and Reporting
  •  Influencer Relationship Management
  •  Others

By Region

  •  North America
  •  Europe
  •  Asia Pacific
  •  Middle East and Africa
  •  Latin America

