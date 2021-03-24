Influencer Marketing Platform Market is Projected to Reach USD 34.6 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 29.3% During 2021-2027

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Influencer Marketing platform market is estimated to have reached USD 5.6 billion in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 34.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 29.3% during 2021-2027 (forecast period). The rising use of AI-enabled influencer marketing platform is projected to create an integrated framework for marketers to establish successful partnerships. The artificial neural network and NLP can be leveraged to give crucial information to influencers by evaluating multiple product attributes, tweets, and thereby allowing marketers to improve the workflow phase.

Increase in the number of fake followers is acting as a challenger for the market

The influencer marketing technique has been immensely growing since 2016, as consumers have shifted from TV to social media and other OTT channels. Hence, organizations are competing to engage with authentic influencers for promoting their products and enhancing sales. The rising competition has increased the demand for micro and macro-influencers. Thus, with the growing competition, identifying authentic influencers with many followers has become the biggest challenge for brands and organizations. Many influencers use fake followers through bots to show their popularity and attract big brands. For instance, according to White Ops/ANA, the global losses due to bot fraud were estimated to be USD 7.2 billion in 2016. To tackle the issues, organizations are adopting auditing tools that identify fake accounts by scanning influencers’ account and show the data of authentic and fake followers. The tools might help brands identify authentic influencers in the coming years.

Growth Drivers

Customers’ shift toward video-based content across the OTT space

The rising use of smartphones and 3G and 4G networks and video consumption has grown tremendously in the last decade. Hence, organizations are designing marketing strategies for video-based content streaming across digital channels. Also, in past years the television viewership has rapidly decreased and shifted toward social media channels, such as Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. YouTube is known as the second-most used search engine across the world. Moreover, as the television viewership reduced by 50% among the age group of 18–26 in 2017, video-based marketing increased from 63% in 2017 to 81% in 2018, according to Wyzowl‘s statistics. Hence, an influencer marketing technique that enables to target potential buyers is driving the market.

Rise of influencers on Social Media

The growing number of influencers on social media is another driving factor for the market. Like on Instagram, scrolling through the feed and finding an influencer posting about anything — a handbag, a pair of shoes, a new moisturizer, or a nice meal at that restaurant down the block becomes normal. Influencers and sponsored posts are everywhere you look on social media, and most reports estimate brands are pouring billions of their marketing dollars into partnering with these users who can reach consumers on social media. Hence, Influencers are becoming an important part of doing business today.