Industrial Workwear Market 2021 Emerging Factors, Segments, Sales, Profits and Future Outlook till 2023

Industrial workwear is a type of protective clothing that is designed to protect the wearer’s body from hazards such as chemicals, grease, oil, heat etc. It also includes special protective clothing that protects the wearer from pollution and infection in the workplace. These clothing are generally made of Nomex and Proban fabrics that are heat and abrasion resistant. Introduction of new technologies in industrial workwear such as ultra-lightweight and durable fabrics, and ventilated designs and patterns for uniform air flow inside the wearer’s body are the newest trends in the industrial workwear market.

The industrial workwear market has been segmented on the basis of product type into top wear, bottom wear, and coveralls. Top wear includes shirts, t-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, vests, and high visibility clothing. Bottom wear includes shorts, trousers, and jeans. Coveralls include bib pants. End-use industry is segmented into oil & gas, construction, manufacturing, automotive, chemical, and others which include food processing, mining industry etc. According to fit type, industrial workwear is segmented into men, women, and unisex. By distribution channel, the market has been segmented as online and offline.

Increase in demand for safe and durable workwear due to rising workplace accidents and fatalities globally is one of the key factors for the growth of industrial workwear. Rapid industrialization on account of improved economic conditions of emerging economies have resulted in growth of construction and manufacturing sectors. This has ultimately helped in boosting the demand for industrial workwear. Furthermore, increase in working population coupled with rise in women’s participation across various industries has helped in increasing demand for industrial workwear. However, lack of enforcement of safety standards in various countries globally has been one of the factors restraining the growth of the industrial workwear market. Increasing awareness about usage of safety clothing in the workplace globally is one of the opportunities for growth of industrial workwear.

Geographically, the industrial workwear market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East &Africa (MEA), and South America. Europe held majority share of the global industrial workwear market at approximately 34% in 2017.The region dominated the market in 2017 due to enforcement of stringent policies regarding workplace safety. Additionally, Europe is also the hub of leading manufacturing companies such as Hultafors Group, Dassy Workwear, Hydrowear etc. However, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow fastest during the forecast period. The region is the manufacturing hub of industrial workwear coupled with the growing number of popular industrial workwear brands.

Some of the key players in the industrial workwear market include 3M, VF Corporation, Ansell Ltd., Honeywell International Ltd., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Co., Hultafors Group, Lakeland Inc., Aramark, and Fristads Kansas Group. Key players adopt numerous strategies to sustain in the market. Product development and acquisition and partnership are some of the main strategies adopted by players to gain a competitive edge.

