Industrial Hydrogen Peroxide Market Growing Demand, Overview and Product Scope 2021 to 2026

The global Industrial Hydrogen Peroxide market is valued at 2465.5 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 3362.3 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.

Top Key players in the report: Hexion, Olin, Kukdo Chemical, Allnex, Evonik Industries, Huntsman, Baling Petrochemical, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Adeka, Reichhold, Helios Resins, Kumho P&B Chemicals, Cardolite, Resoltech, Jiangsu Sanmu Group, DIC, Ciech, Leuna-Harze, Jubail Chemical Industries, Conren, Royce International, Spolchemie

Hydrogen peroxide is a chemical compound with the formula H2O2. In its pure form, it is a pale blue, clear liquid, slightly more viscous than water. Industrial hydrogen peroxide has functions such as, bleaching, oxidizing, sterilizing/disinfecting, propulsion, etching, cleaning and extraction. These functions drive the industrial hydrogen peroxide market globally. Hydrogen peroxide is a non-polluting oxidizing agent as its oxidation by-product is water — and hence, could be commercially looked as a potential eco-friendly oxidizing agent. Hydrogen peroxide, as an oxidizing agent, does not cause any release of gases or other chemical residues. Besides, it also displays versatility in context of its applications. For instance, it has the ability to treat both easy-to-oxidize pollutants (iron and sulphides) as well as treat pollutants which are difficult to oxidize (solvents, gasoline and pesticides). The fact that hydrogen peroxides power can be adjusted in multiple ways (by merely adjusting chemical reaction conditions such as dosage, catalyst usage, reaction time, temperature and pH) increases its diversity, thereby making it a key chemical to be studied from a market perspective.

Product Segments of the Industrial Hydrogen Peroxide Market on the basis of Types are:

Bleaching

Oxidizing

Sterilizing/Disinfecting

Propulsion

Application Segments of the Industrial Hydrogen Peroxide Market on the basis of Application are:

Pulp & Paper

Chemical Synthesis

Healthcare & Personal Care

Food Processing

Textile

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Electronics & Semiconductor

Mining and Metallurgy

Transportation

Competitive Landscape:

Key players of the global Industrial Hydrogen Peroxide market are profiled on the basis of various factors, which include recent developments, business strategies, financial strength, weaknesses, and main business. The Industrial Hydrogen Peroxide report offers a special assessment of top strategic moves of leading players such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, new product launch, and partnership.

Regional Segments Analysis:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia.)

