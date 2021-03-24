Indian PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Research Report and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Indian PCB market share reached a value of US$ 2.97 Billion in 2020. A PCB is an electrical circuit that is used as the base in most electronics and aids in connecting electronic and electrical components without the use of wires. It is used to physically support and wire the surface-mounted and socketed components in numerous electronics. These copper-laminated boards are usually made from fiberglass, composite epoxy or other composite materials. Whereas simple electronics comprise a single layer of PCBs, complex and sophisticated hardware requires multiple layers, which can go up to twelve. PCBs are widely utilized across numerous industries for diverse applications, which include computers, television sets, mobile phones, digital cameras, tablets, gaming consoles, medical devices, LED lighting and several industrial machines.

Some of the top key players include: AT&S Group, Epitome Components Ltd., Shogini Technoarts Pvt. Ltd., CIPSA-TEC India Pvt. Ltd., Nano Electrotech Pvt. Ltd, PCBpower, Sulakshana Circuits Ltd., Vintek Circuits India (P) Ltd., Hi-Q Electronics Pvt. Ltd., and Meena Circuits Private Limited.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-pcb-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Indian PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Trends:

The market in India is primarily driven by the thriving consumer electronics industry in the country, which is anticipated to exhibit double-digit growth over the next few years. Facilitated by rapid urbanization, improving living standards and the increasing purchasing power of the majority of the population, the sales of computers, mobiles and tablets are escalating in India, which employ PCBs as an indispensable component. This is further supported by favorable initiatives undertaken by the Government of India to provide a thrust to domestic consumer electronics manufacturing units. Several Initiatives, including ‘Make in India,’ ‘Digital India’ and the National Policy on Electronics, have contributed to a significant rise in the demand for PCBs from domestic manufacturers. Apart from this, the rising trend of miniaturization of devices is also spurring the market growth. Manufacturers are shrinking the sizes of semiconductor devices not only to reduce the size of electronics and make them aesthetically pleasing but also to enhance their overall efficiency. This, in confluence with the advent of numerous advancements in the manufacturing process of PCBs, is providing an impetus to the market growth. The growing adoption of digitization and modernization in the medical field is also expected to influence the demand for PCBs in the coming years, thus creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the PCB market in India is expected to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-pcb-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Rigid 1-2 Sided Standard Multilayer Flexible Circuits HDI/ Microvia/Build-Up Rigid Flex Others

Based on the product type, the market has been divided into rigid 1-2-sided, standard multilayer, flexible circuits, HDI/ microvia/build-up, rigid flex and others. Among these, rigid 1-2-sided PCBs represent the most preferred product type.

Market Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics Communication Industrial Electronics Computers Military & Aerospace Automotive Medical Instrumentation Others

On the basis of the application, the market has been segmented into consumer electronics, communication, industrial electronics, computers, military and aerospace, automotive, medical instrumentation and others, wherein consumer electronics exhibit a clear dominance in the market.

Market Breakup by Layer:

Single-Sided Double-Sided Multi-Layer

Based on the number of layers, the market has been categorized into single-sided, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs. At present, single-sided PCBs account for the majority of the total market share.

Market Breakup by PCB Laminate Type:

FR-4 Polyamide CEM-1 Paper Others

Based on the laminate type, FR-4 is the most preferred laminate type. Other major segments include polyimide, CEM-1, paper and others.

Market Breakup by Manufacturing Type:

Bare PCBs Populated PCBs

On the basis of the manufacturing type, bare PCBs account for the majority of the overall market share, followed by populated PCBs.

Market Breakup By Region:

Maharashtra Tamil Nadu Karnataka Gujarat Other States

On the geographical front, the market has been classified into Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Others.

Note- If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Also Read: