India Organic Baby Skincare Market Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Organic Baby Skincare Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the India organic baby skincare market size grew at a CAGR of 23% during 2014-2019. Organic skincare products are manufactured using organically grown ingredients that are produced without the utilization of chemicals or pesticides, such as fragrance, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, nanoparticles, microplastics and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). These products consist of bioactive extracts and essential oils, which provide nourishment to their delicate skin while offering calming and therapeutic benefits at the same time. Since the skin of newborn babies is thinner and more sensitive as compared to that of adults’, babies are more vulnerable to skin irritations and other skin problems. As a result, there is a rise in the overall sales of baby skincare products in India.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

India Organic Baby Skincare Market Trends:

At present, there is a rise in the uptake of organic skincare products in India, owing to the increasing awareness among parents about the adverse impact of using chemically-loaded products on newborn babies. Moreover, escalating demand for organic skincare products is facilitated by inflating income levels and changing lifestyle preferences. Apart from this, increasing internet penetration and the growing popularity of e-commerce platforms are bolstering the sales of these products in the country. These platforms offer a vast array of diverse organic products at a reduced price point, along with convenient return and refund policies, which have contributed to their widespread preference. Furthermore, leading manufacturers are partaking in extensive research and development (R&D) activities to develop innovative and cutting-edge technologies. For instance, Bey Bee, a Delhi-based baby care product startup, has launched water wipes made from bamboo, which are specially made to suit the sensitive skin of newborn babies. Dermatologically tested and hypoallergenic certified, these wipes are free of alcohol and paraben and are enriched with vitamin-E. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to grow at a stable rate during the forecast period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Skin Type:

Flaky Skin Oily Skin Dry Skin

Based on the skin type, the market has been divided into flaky, oily and dry skin.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Baby Oil Baby Powder Baby Soaps Petroleum Jelly Baby Lotion Others

On the basis of the product type, the market has been categorized into baby oil, baby powder, baby soaps, petroleum jelly, baby lotion and others.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets E-Commerce Specialty Stores Retail Pharmacies Convenience Stores

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been classified into hypermarkets and supermarkets, e-commerce, specialty stores, retail pharmacies, and convenience stores.

Market Breakup by Region:

North India South India East India West India

On the geographical front, the market has been segmented into North India, South India, East India, and West India.

