Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak On Video Games Market

Global Video Games Market: Overview

The demand within the global video games market is expected to grow at an exhilarating pace. The propensity of the masses to consume video gaming as a sound entertainment avenue has intensified in recent times. Video gaming has become a cult for large groups of people who show immense enthusiasm in staying abreast with the latest gaming technologies. Marketing analysts believe that some of the video games have become so finely ingrained in the psychology of the masses that their life choices and decisions are influenced by gaming characters. Therefore, the growth of the global video games market has become a direct function of the obsession and enthusiasm of the masses towards various games.

In this review, Transparency Market Research (TMR) decodes the propensities and inclinations of gamers in order to gauge the dynamics of growth pertaining to the global video games market. The advent of video games can be traces back to over a couple of decades ago when Sega, Japan’s service games giant, made its foothold across global markets. The popularity of Sega and Samurai became a launch pad for other video game manufacturers to establish their footholds in the global market. The global video games market has matured has a formidable pace over the past decades. The development of new technologies in the domain of video game conceptualization has opened fresh avenues for market expansion. Video game manufacturers have not been daunted by the shocks of the pandemic as they have continued to advertise their products across digital channels.

Global Video Games Market: Competitive Landscape

Several companies have joined the race for acquiring a larger consumer base than their competitor. However, despite the consolidated market landscape, the leading vendors have kept their footholds in the video games market intact. The popularity of Sony Corporation’s PlayStation across the globe is the most prominent trend pertaining to the competitive landscape of the global video games market. The launch of the new PlayStation 5 has sent ripples across the market as video game enthusiasts are swooning over the design and features of the new model. Therefore, Sony Corporation is expected to attract formidable revenues in the times to follow.

Several Chinese manufacturers of video games are gradually penetrating new territories. This has caused formidable disruptions across the global market, as Chinese video games are much lower in cost as against the competitors’ products. The popularity of Chinese video games in the Asian markets is expected to play a decisive role in defining the vendor landscape of the market. Some of the global vendors operating in the video games market are Rovio Entertainment Corporation, Nintendo Co., Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, PlayJam Ltd., and Valve Corporation.