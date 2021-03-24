Hydroxychloroquine Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Top Companies and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hydroxychloroquine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global hydroxychloroquine market size to experience robust growth during the next five years.

Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), with the chemical formula C 18 H 26 ClN 3O , is a chemotherapeutic agent drug mainly used to prevent and treat malaria. It works against the erythrocytic forms of malarial parasites and is often consumed in an oral tablet form. Hydroxychloroquine also treats several other diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis, Q fever, and Porphyria Cutanea Tarda (PCT). In recent times, it is also being tested for the possible treatment of the highly-infectious respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus. Hydroxychloroquine exhibits several immunosuppressive, anti-autophagy, and antimalarial properties since it suppresses immune functions and introduces antigens and cytokines in the body.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hydroxychloroquine-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the unavailability of a vaccine for mitigating the growth of SARS-CoV-2 virus, is currently driving the demand for hydroxychloroquine. Numerous clinical trials and experiments are being performed to speculate its efficacy and safety to treat coronavirus patients. Furthermore, the growing incidences of malaria and various other chronic diseases, particularly in developing and underdeveloped countries, are also propelling the adoption of this drug. Moreover, the increasing cases of numerous autoimmune diseases, such as lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis, are further inducing the product demand. Additionally, the deployment of favorable government policies to encourage global health, along with increasing investments in several R&D activities in the field of medical sciences, are expected to drive the global hydroxychloroquine market.

Hydroxychloroquine Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cipla Ltd.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

Laurus Labs

Lupin Limited

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Prasco Laboratories

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Torrent Pharma

Zydus Cadila

The report has segmented the market on the basis of dosage type, distribution, application, grade, route of administration and region.



Breakup by Dosage Type:

200 Mg

300 Mg

400 Mg

Others

Breakup by Distribution:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Breakup by Application:

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Lupus Erythematosus

Malaria

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Others

Breakup by Grade:

USP Standards Grade

EP Standards Grade

Pharmaceutical Standards Grade

Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Oral

Intravenous

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hydroxychloroquine-market

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports By IMARC Group:

Europe Natural Sweetener Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-natural-sweetener-market

GCC Commercial Printing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-commercial-printing-market

India Water Purifier Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-water-purifier-market

United States Agricultural Robots Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-agricultural-robots-market

United States Feed Additives Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-feed-additives-market

United States Hydrogen Peroxide Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-hydrogen-peroxide-market

Blood Bags Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/blood-bags-market

Greenhouse Horticulture Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/greenhouse-horticulture-market

Faucet Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/faucet-market

Intelligent Electronic Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/intelligent-electronic-devices-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group