Green Data Center Market Share, Current and Future Industry Trends by 2027

Global Green Data Center Market Overview:

Global Green Data Center Market is valued at approximately USD 8.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

A green data center is a source for the management, storage, and distribution of data during the electrical, mechanical, lighting, and computer systems that are developed to offer the utmost energy efficiency and reduced environmental impact. The structure and function of a green data center mainly consist of advanced technologies and strategies. Green data center possesses the same features and attributes as a usual data center, although they consume less energy and space. Green data centers often help in certifying diminished costs and reduce the organizational carbon footprint due to the implementation of energy-star graded power supply systems, integrated humidification systems, high-efficiency routers, servers, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), and LED lighting. Therefore, these factors are promoting the adoption of green data centers around the world.

Moreover, the rise in demand for data storage in the developed & developing countries, along with the rising deployments of the green data center are few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2019, Flipkart installed a new green data center in Hyderabad (India), as it is planning to strengthen the technological support. This has been built in partnership with CtrlS, which makes large scale data centers. Similarly, in February 2018, Google has announced a collective investment of USD 6 billion in the deployment of data centers and energy infrastructure, following Applea??s USD 10 billion data center force revealed in January.

Top Key Players Profiled in this Report:

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Dell Inc.

Eaton Corporation

EcoDataCenter

Fujitsu Ltd.

General Electric

HCL Technologies Limited

Hitachi, Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Brief segmentation of Global Green Data Center Market:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Application:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Energy

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT & telecom

Others

