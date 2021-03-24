Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market anticipated propelling with a significant CAGR of over 8.2% in the forecasted period of 2019-2025

BlueWeave Consulting review study of the Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market anticipated propelling with a significant CAGR of over 8.2% in the forecasted period of 2019-2025. Rising demand and adoption of advanced veterinary infectious disease diagnostic technologies by professionals and practitioners for routine diagnostic such as nucleic acid diagnostics, biosensors, PCR, and biomarkers driving the market growth and anticipated to witness the positive impact on the increase in upcoming years 2019-2025. Advantages associated with advanced technologies such as quick, sensitive & accurate diagnosis, high rate of efficacy, and accurate result validation coupled with the rising incidence of infectious diseases are anticipated to support the growth in upcoming years. North America is dominating the global market of veterinary infectious disease diagnostic with the presence of leading players in the North American region coupled with high healthcare spending for animals.

Growth Drivers

Growing demand for advanced diagnostic devices

Rising demand and adoption of advanced veterinary infectious disease diagnostic technologies by professionals and practitioners for routine diagnostic such as nucleic acid diagnostics, biosensors, PCR, and biomarkers driving the market growth and anticipated to witness the positive impact on the growth in upcoming years 2019-2025.

Increasing Disease Control and Disease Prevention Measures

Rising animal healthcare expenditure by government authorities, increasing healthcare infrastructure coupled with strict regulatory & policy reforms, raise the demand for proper veterinary infectious disease diagnostic. The favorable regulatory scenario for approval of diagnostics contributing to driving growth in upcoming years. Investment in animal healthcare R&D for innovative product & technology advancement also anticipated witnessing a surge in demand for in-house diagnostic tools and techniques.

The Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market size of the market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market based on the type, application and end user.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

By Technology

Immunodiagnostics

o Lateral Flow Assays

o ELISA Tests

o Other Immunodiagnostic Technologies

Molecular Diagnostics

o Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests

o Microarrays

o Other Molecular Diagnostic Tests

By Animal Type

Companion Animals

Food Producing Animals

By Disease Type

Infectious Diseases

Non-infectious Diseases

Hereditary, Congenital, and Acquired Diseases

General Ailments

Structural and Functional Diseases

By End User

Reference Laboratories

Veterinary Laboratories and Clinics

Point of Care / In House Testing

Research Institutes and Universities

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Biomerieux S.A.

Heska Corporation

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

IDVet

Neogen Corporation

QIAGEN N.V. (A Part of Indical Bioscience)

Randox Laboratories, Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Virbac

Zoetis, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

