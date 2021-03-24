Global Human Capital Management Market Analysis by Size, Segment and Evolution Rate by Type and Application Forecast to 2027

Global Human Capital Management Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis. Global Human Capital Management Market also covers top key players analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the Global Human Capital Management Market and provides information regarding the revenue.

Global Human Capital Management Market is valued approximately USD 16.70 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.70% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Human capital management solutions are defined as refined set of practices associated with people resource management committed towards accomplishing management needs of enterprises. It provides expansion of different functions including sourcing & recruiting, payroll & compensation, workforce scheduling, applicant tracking and time & attendance management etc. The global spread of COVID-19 is expected to drive the demand for human capital management software and solutions due to the implementation of work from home services in various organizations across the globe.

To prevent spread of coronavirus and maintaining social distancing will leads organizations to adopt work from home practices across the globe which stimulated the demand for Human capital management software to monitor, analyze and control the workforce and its performance from distance. The human capital management become essential tool for every enterprise or organization to efficiently recruit, monitor and manage workforce of an organization and is expected to grow over the forecast years due to the rise in small medium enterprises across the developing economies. For instance: as per Evoma.com, in 2017, the number of SMEs in India was estimated at 42.50 million which is growing with annual growth rate of about 10%. Also, as per the National Bureau of Statistics China, the medium-sized, small, and micro enterprises rose with 115% from 2013-2018 and reached to the total number of 18.07 million in 2018.

Main companies profiled in this study:

SAP AG

Oracle Corporation

Workday, Inc.

Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

ADP, LLC.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Infor

Kronos Incorporated

Meta4 Global

Talentia Software

Major points you cannot miss in this Global Human Capital Management Market report:

Different micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Global Human Capital Management Market.

Region wise Global Human Capital Management Market attractiveness.

Latest developments in the Global Human Capital Management Market.

key trend that can be observed in the current Global Human Capital Management Market landscape.

Market players adapting to evolving regulatory policies.

Global Human Capital Management Market Segmentation:

By Solution:

Payroll management

Talent management

Workforce management

By Deployment:

On-premise

Cloud-based

The scope of the Global Human Capital Management Market report is as follows the report provides information on growth segments and opportunities for investment and Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Finally, all aspects of the Global Human Capital Management Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, limitations and its prospects.

Following are the List of Chapter Covers in the report:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Human Capital Management Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Human Capital Management Market, by Solution, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Human Capital Management Market, by Deployment, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Human Capital Management Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Human Capital Management Market Dynamics

3.1. Human Capital Management Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Human Capital Management Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Portera??s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Portera??s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

