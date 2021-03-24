Gene Expression Analysis Market Report, Trends, Share, Size and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gene Expression Analysis Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global gene expression analysis market has experienced stable growth during 2012-2019. Gene expression analysis is extensively used across clinical, research and pharmaceutical settings to study individual genes, gene pathways or greater gene activity profiles. It extracts data from a gene and investigates the activity of the biological system from the coding gene to detect a change in the expression pattern. Consisting of processes, such as gene transcription, translation, post-translational protein modification and RNA splicing, this method is used for synthesizing functional gene products, including functional RNA species and protein products. The analysis of gene regulation also aids in the proper understanding of normal cellular processes to enhance the functionality of the existing diagnostic methods and assist in the development of new drugs. As a result, this method finds extensive applications in pharmacogenomics, biomarking and toxicology.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these players include Agilent Technologies, Inc., BGI Genomics Co., Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins GSC Lux SARL, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GE Healthcare, Illumina, Inc., Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Global Gene Expression Analysis Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising demand for personalized medicines, along with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Understanding a patient’s unique molecular and genetic profile is crucial to the adoption of personalized medicines for the treatment of numerous ailments. Gene expression analysis aids in the modification of diagnostic methods, which vary according to the patient’s requirement. Moreover, declining prices of genetic sequencing has led to the growing adoption of sequencing in clinical applications, which is catalyzing the market growth. The low-cost availability of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology, coupled with its high-speed performance and precise results, is also contributing to the market growth. Enhanced focus toward the adoption of advanced healthcare systems and modern diagnostics procedures, extensive research and development (R&D) in the field of gene therapy, and favorable government initiatives, including the Precision Medicine Initiative (PMI) by the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) are some of the other factors that are projected to spur the market growth further. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of around 9% during 2020-2025.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Products & Services:

Consumables Instruments Services

On the basis of the products and services, the market has been divided into consumables, instruments and services.

Market Breakup by Technology:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) DNA Microarray Sanger Sequencing Others

Based on the technology, the market has been categorized into Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), DNA microarray, Sanger sequencing and others.

Market Breakup by Capacity:

Low-to Mid-Plex Gene Expression Analysis High-Plex Gene Expression Analysis

On the basis of the capacity, the market has been bifurcated into low-to-mid- and high-plex gene expression analysis.

Market Breakup by End-User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies Academic Institutes and Research Centers Others

Based on the end user, the market has been segregated into pharmaceutical and biotech companies, academic institutes and research centers, and others.

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

On the geographical front, the market has been classified into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and Others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru and Others), and Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Others).

