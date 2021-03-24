Fixed Satellite Services Market Report, Revenue, Size, Share and Upcoming Forecast Trends

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global fixed satellite services market size reached US$ 20.9 Billion in 2019. Fixed satellite service (FSS) refers to a radiocommunication service that utilizes radio frequencies to communicate between earth stations. These services use ground equipment at predetermined locations to receive and transmit signals. The stations use Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) technology for providing high-speed communication and are used for various services, including telephone calls and television signals for broadcasting. The FSS has a low power output and comprises large dish-style antennas for improved reception. These services provide high-speed internet services and offer reliable and affordable connectivity to meet the requirements of the users, especially while traveling. Owing to the aforementioned advantages associated with FSS, it is increasingly replacing direct broadcasting satellites (DBS) across the globe.

Global Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for high-speed internet connections. Rapid urbanization, improving living standards and increasing per capita income levels have resulted in an increased uptake of smartphones and personal computers, which require efficient broadband connectivity for optimum usage. This is providing a significant thrust to the market for FSS across the globe. Additionally, the increasing adoption rates of 5G technology are also projected to create a positive outlook for the market since FSS is widely utilized for establishing a 5G connection. Other factors, such as governmental investments for improving the information technology (IT) infrastructure and military satellite communication, along with the rising demand for HDTV channels, are anticipated to provide a stimulus to the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit a moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Service:

TV channel broadcast

Telecom Backhaul

Broadband Services

Content and Video Distribution

Military Satellite Communication.

Market Breakup by Organization Size:

Small Offices and Home Offices (SOHO)

Small and Medium Businesses (SMB)

Large Enterprises.

Market Breakup by End-User:

Media and Entertainment

Education

Government

IT and Communications

Retail

Oil and Gas

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Market Breakup by Summary:

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these players include:

Embratel Star One

Eutelsat Communications S.A.

Telesat

SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

Thaicom Public Company Limited

NIGCOMSAT LTD

Telenor Satellite AS

Singtel Group

SES S.A.

Arabsat

HISPASAT S.A.

Intelsat Corporation

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

