Fingerprint Sensor Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Top Companies and Forecast – IMARC Group
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Fingerprint Sensor Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global fingerprint sensor market to reach a value of US$ 8.50 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.64% during 2021-2026.
A fingerprint sensor refers to a biometric security component which is widely used to authenticate the identity of individuals by scanning their fingerprints. The device primarily records high contrast fingerprint images which are then converted into digital code and stored as fingerprint minutiae. Fingerprint sensors provide quick authentication and are highly compatible with various security devices. Owing to this, they are extensively adopted across diverse industries, including consumer electronics, aerospace, healthcare, defense and military, government and law enforcement, IT, immigration, etc.
Market Trends:
In recent times, the growing cases of security breaches are primarily augmenting the need for fingerprint sensors for reinforcing authentication processes and ensuring secured access control across numerous sectors. Additionally, fingerprint sensors are extensively adopted for attendance tracking and time monitoring across several corporate and government organizations. Various technological advancements have led to the rising integration of fingerprint sensors into smartphones, wearables, and modern vehicles for security purposes. Furthermore, the growing inclination towards artificial intelligence (AI) for developing a reliable authentication process and creating a personalized user experience is further expected to propel the market for fingerprint sensors in the coming years.
Fingerprint Sensor Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- 3M Cogent Inc.
- Anviz Global Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- BIO-Key International Inc.
- Egis Technology Inc
- Fingerprint Cards AB
- IDEMIA (Advent International Corporation)
- Idex Biometrics ASA
- M2SYS Technology
- Next Biometrics Group ASA
- NEC Corporation
- Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
- Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd.
- Sonavation Inc.
- Synaptics Incorporated
- Vkansee Technology Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, technology, application and region.
Breakup by Type:
- Area and Touch Sensors
- Swipe Sensors
Breakup by Technology:
- Capacitive
- Optical
- Thermal
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Consumer Electronics
- Government and Law Enforcement
- Military, Defense and Aerospace
- Travel and Immigration
- Banking and Finance
- Healthcare
- Smart Homes
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
