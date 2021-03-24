Fingerprint Sensor Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Top Companies and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Fingerprint Sensor Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global fingerprint sensor market to reach a value of US$ 8.50 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.64% during 2021-2026.

A fingerprint sensor refers to a biometric security component which is widely used to authenticate the identity of individuals by scanning their fingerprints. The device primarily records high contrast fingerprint images which are then converted into digital code and stored as fingerprint minutiae. Fingerprint sensors provide quick authentication and are highly compatible with various security devices. Owing to this, they are extensively adopted across diverse industries, including consumer electronics, aerospace, healthcare, defense and military, government and law enforcement, IT, immigration, etc.

Market Trends:

In recent times, the growing cases of security breaches are primarily augmenting the need for fingerprint sensors for reinforcing authentication processes and ensuring secured access control across numerous sectors. Additionally, fingerprint sensors are extensively adopted for attendance tracking and time monitoring across several corporate and government organizations. Various technological advancements have led to the rising integration of fingerprint sensors into smartphones, wearables, and modern vehicles for security purposes. Furthermore, the growing inclination towards artificial intelligence (AI) for developing a reliable authentication process and creating a personalized user experience is further expected to propel the market for fingerprint sensors in the coming years.

Fingerprint Sensor Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

3M Cogent Inc.

Anviz Global Inc.

Apple Inc.

BIO-Key International Inc.

Egis Technology Inc

Fingerprint Cards AB

IDEMIA (Advent International Corporation)

Idex Biometrics ASA

M2SYS Technology

Next Biometrics Group ASA

NEC Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd.

Sonavation Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated

Vkansee Technology Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, technology, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

Area and Touch Sensors

Swipe Sensors

Breakup by Technology:

Capacitive

Optical

Thermal

Others

Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Government and Law Enforcement

Military, Defense and Aerospace

Travel and Immigration

Banking and Finance

Healthcare

Smart Homes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

