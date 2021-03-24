Fiber Laser Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Top Companies and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Fiber Laser Market Growth, Trends, Share, Size, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global fiber laser market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

A fiber laser refers to a solid-state laser that uses optical fiber doped in rare-earth elements, including neodymium, thulium, erbium, holmium, or praseodymium, as the active medium. These elements provide a cost-effective diode laser pump source with a high-power output. They further help in making fiber lasers compact, reliable, electrically- and optically-efficient, with high beam quality and peak energy. Fiber laser offers better stability, higher precision, and resistance to environmental disturbances due to their sealed optical path.

Market Trends:

Fiber lasers are widely used across various sectors, such as micromachining, biology and medical sciences, and telecommunications for coding and marking requirements. Furthermore, fiber lasers are extensively utilized in the electrical and automotive industries as they offer improved efficiency due to their large surface-to-volume ratio that instantly dissipates thermal energy. Moreover, the growing trend for miniaturization of integrated circuits (ICs) and wafers, further propels the demand for fiber lasers for maximizing the process speed and precision along with reducing operational costs. Additionally, several manufacturers are designing automated and energy-efficient fiber laser solutions, which are further likely to bolster the product demand. Additionally, the market is also fostered by the adoption of fiber lasers in several green manufacturing procedures as they consume lesser energy and offer a higher diode life than their conventional crystal- or gas-based counterparts.

Fiber Laser Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

ABB Ltd.

Amonics Limited

Apollo Instruments Inc.

Coherent Inc.

Cy-laser S.r.l.

IPG Photonics Corporation

MKS Instruments Inc.

Omron Corporation

NKT Photonics A/S

Toptica Photonics

Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

Infrared Fiber Laser

Ultraviolet Fiber Laser

Ultrafast Fiber Laser

Visible Fiber Laser

Breakup by Application:

Cutting

Welding

Marking

Fine and Micro Processing

Medical

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

