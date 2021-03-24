Facial Injectables Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Top Companies and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Facial Injectables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global facial injectables market size to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

Facial injectables are used to enhance the physical appearance of the skin by administering them on specific portions of the face. They are typically produced from collagen, hyaluronic acid, and calcium hydroxyapatite. Facial injectables help in restoring the elasticity of the skin, reduce wrinkles, augment lips, define shallow contours, and fill depressed scars. These injectables are gaining global popularity since they are safe, cost-effective, and require minimal downtime.

Market Trends:

The growing geriatric population, who are more prone to wrinkles, acne, and other skin-related ailments, is primarily driving the demand for facial injectables. Additionally, the rising consumer consciousness towards facial appearances, along with increasing demand for minimally-invasive surgeries, is also augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the growing prevalence of numerous dermatological ailments that occur due to excessive sun exposure and high pollution levels, is further bolstering the product demand. Additionally, the expanding medical tourism sector, along with the increasing number of professional practitioners providing personalized facial injectables as per the consumer’s requirement, will continue to drive the global market.

Facial Injectables Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Allergan Plc

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Bloomage BioTechnology

Johnson & Johnson

Galderma Pharma S.A.

Integra LifeSciences

Ipsen (Mayroy SA)

Medytox Inc.

Merz Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.

Sanofi

SciVision Biotech Inc.

Sinclair Pharma (Huadong Medicine Co. Ltd.)

Suneva Medical Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, application type, application, end user and region.



Breakup by Product Type:

Collagen

Hyaluronic Acid (HA)

Botulinum Toxin Type A

Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA)

Polymethylmethacrylate Beads (PMMA Microspheres)

Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA)

Others

Breakup by Application Type:

Aesthetics

Therapeutics

Breakup by Application:

Facial Line Correction

Lip Augmentation

Face Lift

Acne Scar Treatment

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

