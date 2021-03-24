Facial Injectables Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Top Companies and Forecast – IMARC Group
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Facial Injectables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global facial injectables market size to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.
Facial injectables are used to enhance the physical appearance of the skin by administering them on specific portions of the face. They are typically produced from collagen, hyaluronic acid, and calcium hydroxyapatite. Facial injectables help in restoring the elasticity of the skin, reduce wrinkles, augment lips, define shallow contours, and fill depressed scars. These injectables are gaining global popularity since they are safe, cost-effective, and require minimal downtime.
Market Trends:
The growing geriatric population, who are more prone to wrinkles, acne, and other skin-related ailments, is primarily driving the demand for facial injectables. Additionally, the rising consumer consciousness towards facial appearances, along with increasing demand for minimally-invasive surgeries, is also augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the growing prevalence of numerous dermatological ailments that occur due to excessive sun exposure and high pollution levels, is further bolstering the product demand. Additionally, the expanding medical tourism sector, along with the increasing number of professional practitioners providing personalized facial injectables as per the consumer’s requirement, will continue to drive the global market.
Facial Injectables Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Allergan Plc
- Anika Therapeutics Inc.
- Bloomage BioTechnology
- Johnson & Johnson
- Galderma Pharma S.A.
- Integra LifeSciences
- Ipsen (Mayroy SA)
- Medytox Inc.
- Merz Holding GmbH & Co. KG
- Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.
- Sanofi
- SciVision Biotech Inc.
- Sinclair Pharma (Huadong Medicine Co. Ltd.)
- Suneva Medical Inc.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, application type, application, end user and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Collagen
- Hyaluronic Acid (HA)
- Botulinum Toxin Type A
- Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA)
- Polymethylmethacrylate Beads (PMMA Microspheres)
- Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA)
- Others
Breakup by Application Type:
- Aesthetics
- Therapeutics
Breakup by Application:
- Facial Line Correction
- Lip Augmentation
- Face Lift
- Acne Scar Treatment
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Hospitals
- Dermatology Clinics
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020-2025)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
